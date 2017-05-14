New Transfer Talk header

Sergio Aguero celebrates netting the third during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
Sunday, May 14, 2017

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Sunday morning's headlines:

Agent: "Sergio Aguero is happy at Manchester City"
The agent of Sergio Aguero stresses that the Manchester City striker has no intention of leaving the Etihad Stadium this summer, contrary to recent press reports. Read more.

Joshua King: 'I'm yet to prove myself'
Bournemouth forward Joshua King says that he is yet to prove himself in the Premier League, despite scoring 13 goals since the turn of the year. Read more.

Eddie Howe confident of keeping Joshua King at Bournemouth
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says he is confident of keeping Joshua King at the club, despite the forward adding to his goal tally in the win over Burnley. Read more.

Yaya Toure coy over Manchester City future
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure insists that he is looking no further than his side's upcoming match with West Bromwich Albion amid uncertainty over his future. Read more.

West Bromwich Albion 'agree compensation for Charlie Taylor'
West Bromwich Albion reportedly agree a fee of between £3m and £5m for Leeds United left-back Charlie Taylor. Read more.

Morgan Schneiderlin: 'We want Ross Barkley to stay'
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin urges teammate Ross Barkley to sign a new contract with the club. Read more.

Gary Rowett: 'I'm working hard on transfers'
Derby County manager Gary Rowett says that he is working "incredibly hard" on bringing in new players this summer. Read more.

Joe Hart: 'Premier League return likely'
Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart says that it is "more than likely" that he will be playing in the Premier League next season. Read more.

Fiorentina to make move for Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson?
Fiorentina reportedly take an interest in signing Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson ahead of next season. Read more.

Celtic hold interest in Sunderland forward Fabio Borini?
Celtic reportedly hold an interest in Sunderland forward Fabio Borini, who allegedly has a release clause in his contract at the Stadium of Light. Read more.

Manchester United agree deal for James Rodriguez?
Manchester United reportedly have an agreement in place to sign Real Madrid winger James Rodriguez during the summer transfer window. Read more.

Manchester United to include Wayne Rooney as part of Romelu Lukaku offer?
Manchester United are reportedly considering whether to offer Wayne Rooney as part of an offer to try to sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton. Read more.

Bournemouth up bid to sign John Terry, Jermain Defoe?
Bournemouth reportedly offer big-money contracts to both John Terry and Jermain Defoe as they look to sign the experienced duo for next season. Read more.

Barcelona make Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso a priority target?
Barcelona reportedly identify Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso as one of their priority targets ahead of the summer transfer window. Read more.

Ronald Koeman: 'Everton have done everything possible to keep Ross Barkley'
Everton boss Ronald Koeman says that the club have done "everything" to try to keep Ross Barkley at Goodison Park. Read more.

Birmingham City defender Jonathan Grounds clears the ball during a Championship match against Millwall on February 10, 2015
