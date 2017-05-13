Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure insists that he is looking no further than his side's upcoming match with West Bromwich Albion amid uncertainty over his future.

Toure is one of a number of players to be out of contract at the Etihad Stadium this summer and, having celebrated his 34th birthday with a 2-1 win over Leicester City this afternoon, there are reports that he could be let go by manager Pep Guardiola.

However, the Ivorian is solely focused on Tuesday's match against West Bromwich Albion following a "difficult" win over Leicester, who missed a second-half penalty to level the game when Riyad Mahrez slipped and struck the ball twice.

"I think my future is all about Tuesday's match. We have another game then. You don't know what's going to happen in the future. I appreciate playing and age is only just a number. I feel younger than Raheem [Sterling] now. I hate birthdays," Toure told Sky Sports News.

"It was a difficult [game]. We controlled the game after the first goal and got the penalty. But when they scored it was quite difficult but at the end of the day we are delighted with the win.

"I was right behind [Mahrez for the penalty] and you could see him slip. You are unlucky sometimes. I was delighted for us as I thought it would be harsh. To win the game was very important."

The win takes City up to third in the Premier League table and six points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal, who face Stoke City later today.