May 13, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
2-1
LeicesterLeicester City
Silva (29'), Jesus (36' pen.)
Kompany (50'), Aguero (84'), Silva (99')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Okazaki (42')
Benalouane (35'), Fuchs (72'), Albrighton (79')

Yaya Toure coy over Manchester City future

Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure insists that he is looking no further than his side's upcoming match with West Bromwich Albion amid uncertainty over his future.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 15:16 UK

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has claimed that he is looking no further than his side's next game amid uncertainty over his future.

Toure is one of a number of players to be out of contract at the Etihad Stadium this summer and, having celebrated his 34th birthday with a 2-1 win over Leicester City this afternoon, there are reports that he could be let go by manager Pep Guardiola.

However, the Ivorian is solely focused on Tuesday's match against West Bromwich Albion following a "difficult" win over Leicester, who missed a second-half penalty to level the game when Riyad Mahrez slipped and struck the ball twice.

"I think my future is all about Tuesday's match. We have another game then. You don't know what's going to happen in the future. I appreciate playing and age is only just a number. I feel younger than Raheem [Sterling] now. I hate birthdays," Toure told Sky Sports News.

"It was a difficult [game]. We controlled the game after the first goal and got the penalty. But when they scored it was quite difficult but at the end of the day we are delighted with the win.

"I was right behind [Mahrez for the penalty] and you could see him slip. You are unlucky sometimes. I was delighted for us as I thought it would be harsh. To win the game was very important."

The win takes City up to third in the Premier League table and six points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal, who face Stoke City later today.

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Read Next:
Sterling: 'It is a massive win'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Yaya Toure, Pep Guardiola, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
David Silva celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester City 2-1 Leicester City - as it happened
 David Silva celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Result: Manchester City boost top-four hopes with win over Leicester City
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal on April 23, 2017
Pep Guardiola: 'Top-four finish is in our hands'
Shakespeare unhappy with "injustice"Yaya Toure coy over Man City futureSchmeichel: 'Sterling was offside'Sterling: 'It is a massive win'Joe Hart: 'Premier League return likely'
Team News: Sergio Aguero on bench for Man CityGuardiola: 'First season not good enough'Iheanacho to join Hoffenheim on loan?Guardiola: 'Toure future already decided'Celtic 'want Roberts on loan next season'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Leicester City News
David Silva celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester City 2-1 Leicester City - as it happened
 David Silva celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Result: Manchester City boost top-four hopes with win over Leicester City
 Craig Shakespeare smiles during the warm-up prior to the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Craig Shakespeare unhappy with "injustice" against Manchester City
Yaya Toure coy over Man City futureSchmeichel: 'Sterling was offside'Sterling: 'It is a massive win'Team News: Sergio Aguero on bench for Man CityMahrez 'not thinking about the summer'
Drinkwater to miss rest of Foxes seasonShakespeare 'unaware' of Mahrez agreementShakespeare disagrees with Wenger remarksPreview: Man City vs. LeicesterPSG willing to spend big on Mahrez?
> Leicester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
4Liverpool362010671422970
5Arsenal36216969422769
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke371011163953-1441
14Burnley37117193853-1540
15Watford36117183759-2240
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 