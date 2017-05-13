May 13, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
2-1
Burnley
Stanislas (26'), King (85')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Vokes (83')
Brady (89')

Joshua King: 'I'm yet to prove myself'

Joshua King celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Middlesbrough on April 22, 2017
Bournemouth forward Joshua King says that he is yet to prove himself in the Premier League, despite scoring 13 goals since the turn of the year.
Bournemouth striker Joshua King has insisted that he still has work to do in order to prove himself in the Premier League.

In 2017, only Romelu Lukaku has scored more goals than King in the top flight, with the Norwegian netting 13 times in four-and-a-half months.

Reports have suggested that Tottenham Hotspur are keen on the attacker - who netted his side's winner against Burnley on Saturday - but he has said that he remains fully focused on helping Bournemouth to a top-10 finish in the standings.

The 25-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "I set myself a target of 15 goals at the start of the season. I have been building my confidence. Once you start scoring it builds.

"This is my first season where I have scored like this. Next year I need to prove myself and do it again before you can talk about me with Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku.

"I can't wait for next season to start. I've enjoyed it here from day one. Being noticed by other clubs is positive but my focus is 100% here."

King has scored a total of 21 goals from 66 top-flight appearances for the Cherries.

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
