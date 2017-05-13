Joshua King: 'I'm yet to prove myself'

Bournemouth forward Joshua King says that he is yet to prove himself in the Premier League, despite scoring 13 goals since the turn of the year.

In 2017, only Romelu Lukaku has scored more goals than King in the top flight, with the Norwegian netting 13 times in four-and-a-half months.

Reports have suggested that Tottenham Hotspur are keen on the attacker - who netted his side's winner against Burnley on Saturday - but he has said that he remains fully focused on helping Bournemouth to a top-10 finish in the standings.

The 25-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "I set myself a target of 15 goals at the start of the season. I have been building my confidence. Once you start scoring it builds.

"This is my first season where I have scored like this. Next year I need to prove myself and do it again before you can talk about me with Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku.

"I can't wait for next season to start. I've enjoyed it here from day one. Being noticed by other clubs is positive but my focus is 100% here."

King has scored a total of 21 goals from 66 top-flight appearances for the Cherries.