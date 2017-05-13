Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says he is confident of keeping Joshua King at the club, despite the forward adding to his goal tally in the win over Burnley.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has claimed that the Cherries will be able to keep hold of Joshua King during the summer transfer window.

On Saturday, King netted his 13th league goal since the turn of the year as Bournemouth claimed a 2-1 victory over Burnley in the Premier League.

The former Manchester United trainee has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, but Howe says that the south-coast club are capable of retaining his services for at least another year.

The 39-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport/em> as saying: "Josh King has been excellent. Every team needs a goalscorer and someone to lead the line, there is more to come from him too.

"Will we lose him in the summer? I don't think so. We love working with him, hopefully he feels the same. We need to keep our best players and we will do everything in our power to do that."

The win for Bournemouth resulted in the club moving back into the top half of the Premier League table.