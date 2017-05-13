May 13, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
vs.
Burnley
 

Team News: Bournemouth, Burnley unchanged

Sam Vokes for Burnley on January 5, 2015
© Getty Images
Bournemouth and Burnley both name unchanged XIs for their clash at the Vitality Stadium.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 14:37 UK

Bournemouth and Burnley have both named unchanged XIs for their clash at the Vitality Stadium this afternoon.

The Clarets are effectively safe from the drop but need a point today to guarantee their safety, and with that in mind Sean Dyche keeps faith with the side that claimed a 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

That sees Sam Vokes, who grabbed both goals against the Baggies, continue up front alongside Ashley Barnes, with George Boyd, Ashley Westwood, Jeff Hendrick and Scott Arfield in midfield.

Tom Heaton remains in goal behind a back four of Matthew Lowton, Kevin Long, James Tarkowski and Stephen Ward.

Notable in his absence is Michael Keane, who sat out the game last weekend, while Ben Mee also remains sidelined with a shin injury.

Eddie Howe also opts not to tinker following the 2-2 draw at home to Stoke City last Saturday, with Lys Mousset continuing up front despite getting on the scoresheet for the wrong team last time out.

Junior Stanislas, Joshua King and Marc Pugh provide the attacking support for Mousset in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Lewis Cook and Harry Arter in a holding role ahead of the back four.

Simon Francis and Steve Cook remain in the heart of the defence, with Adam Smith on the right, Charlie Daniels on the left and Artur Boruc in goal.

Dan Gosling and Ryan Fraser return from calf and Achilles injuries to take spots on the bench, but striker Benik Afobe remains on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Bournemouth: Boruc; A Smith, Francis, S Cook, Daniels; L Cook, Arter; Stanislas, King, Pugh; Mousset
Subs: Allsop, Mings, B Smith, Gosling, Fraser, Ibe, Gradel

Burnley: Heaton; Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Ward; Boyd, Westwood, Hendrick, Arfield; Vokes, Barnes
Subs: Flanagan, Brady, Gray, Defour, Gudmundsson, Darikwa, Pope

Keep up with all of the action from the Vitality Stadium this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

England's Michael Keane in the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania on March 26, 2017
Read Next:
Sean Dyche: 'No pressure to sell Keane'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sean Dyche, Sam Vokes, Ashley Barnes, George Boyd, Ashley Westwood, Jeff Hendrick, Scott Arfield, Stephen Ward, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, Ben Mee, Matthew Lowton, Kevin Long, Simon Francis, Adam Smith, Tom Heaton, Eddie Howe, Lys Mousset, Junior Stanislas, Joshua King, Marc Pugh, Lewis Cook, Harry Arter, Steve Cook, Charlie Daniels, Artur Boruc, Dan Gosling, Ryan Fraser, Benik Afobe, Football
Your Comments
More Bournemouth News
Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Bournemouth vs. Burnley
 Sam Vokes for Burnley on January 5, 2015
Team News: Bournemouth, Burnley unchanged
 Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Bournemouth up bid to sign John Terry, Jermain Defoe?
Eddie Howe: 'We must continue to improve'Begovic: 'My future doesn't matter'Report: Tottenham eye Adam SmithArter: 'I apologised to Allen over tackle'Hughes: 'Arter deserved a straight red'
Eddie Howe: "We can never get complacent"Result: Bournemouth fight back to draw with StokeTeam News: Mousset makes first PL startHowe: 'Wholesale changes not necessary'Bournemouth in hunt for Terry, Defoe?
> Bournemouth Homepage
More Burnley News
Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Bournemouth vs. Burnley
 Sam Vokes for Burnley on January 5, 2015
Team News: Bournemouth, Burnley unchanged
 Kevin Stewart in action for Liverpool on August 6, 2016
Kevin Stewart 'to leave Liverpool this summer'
Sean Dyche: 'No pressure to sell Keane'Liverpool 'in advanced talks with Keane'Sean Dyche: "40 points is a big marker"Result: All square between Burnley, West BromBurnley squad 'in line for survival bonus'
Team News: Keane absent for BurnleyLive Commentary: Burnley 2-2 West Brom - as it happenedPalace, Newcastle chase England stopper?Allardyce declares interest in Defoe, SakhoHeaton: 'Burnley will miss Barton'
> Burnley Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
4Liverpool362010671422970
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford36117183759-2240
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 