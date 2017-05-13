Team News: Bournemouth, Burnley unchanged

Bournemouth and Burnley both name unchanged XIs for their clash at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth and Burnley have both named unchanged XIs for their clash at the Vitality Stadium this afternoon.

The Clarets are effectively safe from the drop but need a point today to guarantee their safety, and with that in mind Sean Dyche keeps faith with the side that claimed a 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

That sees Sam Vokes, who grabbed both goals against the Baggies, continue up front alongside Ashley Barnes, with George Boyd, Ashley Westwood, Jeff Hendrick and Scott Arfield in midfield.

Tom Heaton remains in goal behind a back four of Matthew Lowton, Kevin Long, James Tarkowski and Stephen Ward.

Notable in his absence is Michael Keane, who sat out the game last weekend, while Ben Mee also remains sidelined with a shin injury.

Eddie Howe also opts not to tinker following the 2-2 draw at home to Stoke City last Saturday, with Lys Mousset continuing up front despite getting on the scoresheet for the wrong team last time out.

Junior Stanislas, Joshua King and Marc Pugh provide the attacking support for Mousset in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Lewis Cook and Harry Arter in a holding role ahead of the back four.

Simon Francis and Steve Cook remain in the heart of the defence, with Adam Smith on the right, Charlie Daniels on the left and Artur Boruc in goal.

Dan Gosling and Ryan Fraser return from calf and Achilles injuries to take spots on the bench, but striker Benik Afobe remains on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Bournemouth: Boruc; A Smith, Francis, S Cook, Daniels; L Cook, Arter; Stanislas, King, Pugh; Mousset

Subs: Allsop, Mings, B Smith, Gosling, Fraser, Ibe, Gradel

Burnley: Heaton; Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Ward; Boyd, Westwood, Hendrick, Arfield; Vokes, Barnes

Subs: Flanagan, Brady, Gray, Defour, Gudmundsson, Darikwa, Pope

