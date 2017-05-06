May 6, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
2-2
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Vokes (56', 86')
Barnes (58')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Rondon (66'), Dawson (78')
Wilson (76'), McAuley (85'), Nyom (91')

Result: Burnley closer to Premier League safety after West Bromwich Albion draw

Sam Vokes for Burnley on January 5, 2015
© Getty Images
Burnley take another step towards Premier League safety after playing out a 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion at Turf Moor.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 17:32 UK

Burnley have taken another step towards Premier League safety after playing out a 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion at Turf Moor.

Sam Vokes scored a brace either side of Salomon Rondon's first goal since December and Craig Dawson's deflected header to put the Clarets on 40 points.

The first half was a relatively tame affair, as Sean Dyche's charges dominated possession but lacked cutting edge up front.

Ben Foster was alert to save with his feet from a Vokes effort 22 minutes in, while James McClean weighed in with a crucial last-ditch tackle to deny Scott Arfield when clean through on goal on 34 minutes.

Neither side was able to get onto the scoresheet by the break, but Burnley edged in front just before the hour when Ashley Barnes withstood a foul in the box to square the ball for Vokes to slot home.

Tony Pulis's charges, however, ended their wait for a goal when Rondon turned six yards from goal and smashed the ball beyond Tom Heaton to level proceedings 66 minutes in.

The Baggies then surged in front through Dawson, who met a deep corner with a diving header which found its way into the net via the post in the 78th minute.

Just as it looked like Burnley would be on their way to a defeat, a Robbie Brady corner was misjudged by Foster, who came out of goal and left Vokes with the easy task of nodding into an empty net with the Baggies stopper stranded.

The result sees the Clarets climb eight points ahead of 18th-placed Swansea City, who have a game in hand, while West Brom remain eighth on 45 points.

Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Read Next:
Burnley squad 'in line for survival bonus'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sam Vokes, Salomon Rondon, Craig Dawson, Ben Foster, Sean Dyche, James McClean, Scott Arfield, Ashley Barnes, Tony Pulis, Robbie Brady, Tom Heaton, Football
Your Comments
More Burnley News
Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Live Commentary: Burnley 2-2 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
 Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Sean Dyche: "40 points is a big marker"
 Sam Vokes for Burnley on January 5, 2015
Result: Burnley closer to Premier League safety after West Bromwich Albion draw
Burnley squad 'in line for survival bonus'Team News: Keane absent for BurnleyPalace, Newcastle chase England stopper?Allardyce declares interest in Defoe, SakhoHeaton: 'Burnley will miss Barton'
Dyche: 'We will keep pushing for wins'Pulis: 'Dyche in PL's top three managers'Sean Dyche: 'Burnley not safe yet'Result: Barnes, Gray inspire Burnley to first away winTeam News: Mamadou Sakho misses out for Palace
> Burnley Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Live Commentary: Burnley 2-2 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
 Sam Vokes for Burnley on January 5, 2015
Result: Burnley closer to Premier League safety after West Bromwich Albion draw
 Charlie Taylor of Leeds United runs with the ball during the pre season friendly match between York City and Leeds United at Bootham Crescent on July 15, 2015 in York, England.
West Bromwich Albion to move again for Leeds United defender?
Team News: Keane absent for BurnleyCraig Dawson offered new West Brom dealMoyes concedes that Defoe could leavePulis not ruling out Defoe moveReport: Baggies want Betis full-back
Simunovic 'on West Brom, Palace and Newcastle radar'Pulis: 'Dyche in PL's top three managers'Pulis: 'Fletcher to get new West Brom deal'Pulis urges West Brom to be more clinicalResult: Vardy pounces to inflict another defeat on Albion
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
League Two
National League Playoffs
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Primeira Liga
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
4Liverpool35209671422969
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton361611960402059
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Bournemouth36119165265-1342
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
12Southampton33118143944-541
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Hull City3697203669-3334
18Swansea CitySwansea3696214069-2933
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 