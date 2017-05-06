Burnley take another step towards Premier League safety after playing out a 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion at Turf Moor.

Sam Vokes scored a brace either side of Salomon Rondon's first goal since December and Craig Dawson's deflected header to put the Clarets on 40 points.

The first half was a relatively tame affair, as Sean Dyche's charges dominated possession but lacked cutting edge up front.

Ben Foster was alert to save with his feet from a Vokes effort 22 minutes in, while James McClean weighed in with a crucial last-ditch tackle to deny Scott Arfield when clean through on goal on 34 minutes.

Neither side was able to get onto the scoresheet by the break, but Burnley edged in front just before the hour when Ashley Barnes withstood a foul in the box to square the ball for Vokes to slot home.

Tony Pulis's charges, however, ended their wait for a goal when Rondon turned six yards from goal and smashed the ball beyond Tom Heaton to level proceedings 66 minutes in.

The Baggies then surged in front through Dawson, who met a deep corner with a diving header which found its way into the net via the post in the 78th minute.

Just as it looked like Burnley would be on their way to a defeat, a Robbie Brady corner was misjudged by Foster, who came out of goal and left Vokes with the easy task of nodding into an empty net with the Baggies stopper stranded.

The result sees the Clarets climb eight points ahead of 18th-placed Swansea City, who have a game in hand, while West Brom remain eighth on 45 points.