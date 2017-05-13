Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe aims to end the season on a high by picking up the points required to finish higher than 16th place of last season's maiden Prem campaign.

Eddie Howe has challenged his Bournemouth players to seal their highest Premier League finish this weekend, as he prepares to strengthen his squad during the summer.

The Cherries retained their spot in the top flight with time to spare and now require victory against Burnley on Saturday to guarantee at least 15th place - one better than last year's maiden campaign at this level.

Howe insists that there is still plenty of incentive heading into games with Burnley and Leicester over the next nine days, but he acknowledges that overcoming the Clarets - just two points further back - will be far from easy.

"We want to be as high up the league as possible. Let's try to finish our home campaign on a positive note," he told reporters. "We try to improve every year, that has been our big way of working, to develop players and improve the team. This year was the same aim. We are trying to beat the 16th place from last season and we have two games to do that.

"I think Burnley have been very good this season, they're determined and have a never-say-die attitude. I've been very impressed by Sean Dyche. He's done a superb job and I have a fondness for Burnley, I hope they do very well."

Asked to comment on the future of Jack Wilshere, who will return to parent club Arsenal this summer following a season-long loan stint on the South Coast, Howe added: "It was really nice to have Jack here for a period. We wish him well for the future.

"We've started processes to identify players for next season. But in terms of names, positions etc, I won't be saying any further."

Bournemouth are winless in their last seven meetings with Burnley in all competitions, losing four and drawing three in a run stretching 19 years.