Burnley manager Sean Dyche reiterates that the club will not be bullied into selling defender Michael Keane, who has been linked with a move away this summer.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has reiterated that the club have no pressing need to sell in-demand centre-back Michael Keane this summer.

Keane has been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Everton at various stages of the season following a campaign which has seen him win his first England caps and earn a nomination for the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

The 24-year-old's current deal at Turf Moor expires next summer, but Dyche insists that Burnley will not sell the defender unless the deal is right for the club.

"It's been ongoing all season. You want your players to be successful - it's good for them, good for the team - on the other hand that does bring interest. It's something we've become used to. We've had people talking about our players every year, it's a natural challenge for a club like this because we're not one of the superpowers of the division," he told talkSPORT.

"Players eventually will outgrow us, move on or be hunted, it's just the way it goes. We're a club that's in unbelievably healthy shape so there's certainly no pressure to do anything.

"It's more a case of what's right. If all parties agree then that might be something the club will have to look at just by the realities of what it is in the Premier League. We're certainly in very healthy shape and don't have to make any decisions for any reason other than we think it's appropriate."

Keane had played every minute of Burnley's Premier League season before Saturday's 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion, which he missed due to injury.