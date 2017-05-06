Crowd generic

Burnley

Sean Dyche: "40 points is a big marker"

Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Burnley manager Sean Dyche praises his "superb" side after they hit the 40-point mark in the Premier League.
Burnley manager Sean Dyche has praised his side for a "superb" performance after they reached the 40-point mark in the Premier League.

A late equaliser from Sam Vokes helped the Clarets earn a point from their encounter with Stoke City, bringing them to the traditional points tally required for survival in the Premier League.

The result moved them eight points clear of 18th-placed Swansea City, who still have three games to play, but Dyche has refused to accept the notion of safety until it is a mathematical certainty.

"Statistically 40 points is a big marker, it's a big mark for us. We were given no chance at the start of the season so I'm pleased with the players," Dyche told reporters.

"We gave away two soft goals but we responded superbly. Sam Vokes was superb today.

"We are not definitely safe yet but you would suggest that we are. The foundations we have put in over a period of time have paid us back. Everyone knows what they are doing, we are well organised.

"Other teams have more budget, more money than us but we just focus on ourselves. For a team like us to reach 40 points with two games to go is a good achievement."

Burnley's survival will be confirmed if the Swans fail to defeat Everton tonight.

 Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
