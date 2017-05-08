New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Liverpool in advanced talks with Burnley defender Michael Keane

Michael Keane for Burnley on January 5, 2015
© Getty Images
Liverpool are closing in on the £25m capture of Burnley defender Michael Keane, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 8, 2017 at 21:24 UK

Liverpool have entered advanced negotiations with Burnley over the signing of Michael Keane, according to reports.

The 24-year-old has impressed for the Clarets over the past nine months, making 39 appearances in all competitions and being nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

According to The Mirror, personal terms have been agreed in principle between the Reds and Keane, with Burnley seemingly resigned to losing the player this summer for a £25m fee.

The report goes on to claim that Keane is waiting to see whether Liverpool can secure Champions League qualification for next season before committing himself to the deal on offer, understood to be four years.

Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur have also reportedly expressed an interest in signing Keane.

England's Michael Keane in the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania on March 26, 2017
Read Next:
Carragher: 'Keane should join Everton'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Michael Keane, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
James Milner and Dusan Tadic in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 0-0 Southampton - as it happened
 Michael Keane for Burnley on January 5, 2015
Report: Liverpool in advanced talks with Burnley defender Michael Keane
 James Milner misses from the spot during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Result: James Milner misses penalty as Liverpool draw with Southampton
Milner: 'Missing out on CL would make us sick'Moyes urges Pickford to stay at SunderlandAtletico starlet 'passes Real Madrid medical'Benitez plays down talk of Reina moveJurgen Klopp: 'Nobody has given up'
Lovren defends Milner after penalty missSix PL clubs hold interest in Pickford?Klopp unhappy with state of Anfield pitchKlopp: 'Southampton draw is point gained'Milner apologises for penalty miss
> Liverpool Homepage
More Burnley News
Michael Keane for Burnley on January 5, 2015
Report: Liverpool in advanced talks with Burnley defender Michael Keane
 Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Sean Dyche: "40 points is a big marker"
 Sam Vokes for Burnley on January 5, 2015
Result: Burnley closer to Premier League safety after West Bromwich Albion draw
Burnley squad 'in line for survival bonus'Team News: Keane absent for BurnleyLive Commentary: Burnley 2-2 West Brom - as it happenedPalace, Newcastle chase England stopper?Allardyce declares interest in Defoe, Sakho
Heaton: 'Burnley will miss Barton'Dyche: 'We will keep pushing for wins'Pulis: 'Dyche in PL's top three managers'Sean Dyche: 'Burnley not safe yet'Result: Barnes, Gray inspire Burnley to first away win
> Burnley Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 