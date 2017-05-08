Liverpool are closing in on the £25m capture of Burnley defender Michael Keane, according to reports.

Liverpool have entered advanced negotiations with Burnley over the signing of Michael Keane, according to reports.

The 24-year-old has impressed for the Clarets over the past nine months, making 39 appearances in all competitions and being nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

According to The Mirror, personal terms have been agreed in principle between the Reds and Keane, with Burnley seemingly resigned to losing the player this summer for a £25m fee.

The report goes on to claim that Keane is waiting to see whether Liverpool can secure Champions League qualification for next season before committing himself to the deal on offer, understood to be four years.

Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur have also reportedly expressed an interest in signing Keane.