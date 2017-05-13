New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Celtic hold interest in Sunderland forward Fabio Borini?

Jermain Defoe and Fabio Borini celebrate their second during the Premier League game between Norwich City and Sunderland on April 16, 2016
© AFP
Celtic reportedly hold an interest in Sunderland forward Fabio Borini, who allegedly has a release clause in his contract at the Stadium of Light.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 12:37 UK

Sunderland forward Fabio Borini has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Celtic.

Borini has made 21 appearances in the Premier League this season but with the Black Cats suffering relegation to the Championship, it appears that he may have a route out of the Stadium of Light.

According to The Telegraph, the 26-year-old has a £6m release clause inserted into his contract, which has been triggered by Sunderland's drop to the second tier.

The versatile attacker has only netted twice in England's top flight this season, but it has been claimed that Celtic may be prepared to meet the desired fee in order to take him to Glasgow.

Celtic have enjoyed a terrific domestic campaign in Scotland, but Brendan Rodgers remains keen on strengthening his squad in order to improve their performances in Europe.

As well as Sunderland, Borini has represented both Liverpool and Roma during the past six seasons.

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Read Next:
Bournemouth up bid to sign Terry, Defoe?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Fabio Borini, Brendan Rodgers, Football
Your Comments
More Celtic News
Jermain Defoe and Fabio Borini celebrate their second during the Premier League game between Norwich City and Sunderland on April 16, 2016
Celtic hold interest in Sunderland forward Fabio Borini?
 Patrick Roberts celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Report: Celtic want Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts on loan next season
 A general view of the ground ahead of the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Inverness Caley Thistle at Celtic Park on May 24, 2015
Michael Johnston pens new Celtic contract until 2020
Chelsea join race for Celtic defender?Liverpool, Newcastle to move for Celtic defender?Chelsea monitoring Celtic youngster Johnston?Celtic trio nominated for PFA POTY awardSimunovic 'on West Brom, Palace and Newcastle radar'
Rodgers: 'Celtic were exceptional'Scott Brown cleared to face RangersBrendan Rodgers eyes "amazing" Liverpool tieCeltic boss Rodgers relishing cup finalRangers 'gave Celtic too much respect'
> Celtic Homepage
More Sunderland News
David Moyes looks dejected during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Sunderland on April 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Sunderland vs. Swansea City
 Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Team News: Swans unchanged for Sunderland trip
 Jermain Defoe and Fabio Borini celebrate their second during the Premier League game between Norwich City and Sunderland on April 16, 2016
Celtic hold interest in Sunderland forward Fabio Borini?
Fiorentina to make move for Larsson?Rodwell to avoid Sunderland wage-cut?Bournemouth up bid to sign Terry, Defoe?Moyes surprised by Defoe contract clauseMoyes: 'Sunderland will be biggest club'
Cape Town City reveal Pienaar interestMoyes urges Pickford to stay at SunderlandSix PL clubs hold interest in Pickford?West Brom 'join race for Lamine Kone'David Moyes: 'We played with pride'
> Sunderland Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CCeltic363240992574100
2Aberdeen362241066343270
3RangersRangers361810853411264
4St Johnstone35157134744352
5Hearts361210145549646
6Partick Thistle351012133842-442
7Ross County35912144254-1239
8Kilmarnock35814133250-1838
9Dundee35106193755-1836
10Hamilton AcademicalHamilton35614153152-2132
11Motherwell3588194065-2532
12Inverness Caledonian ThistleInverness35513173867-2928
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 