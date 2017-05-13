Celtic reportedly hold an interest in Sunderland forward Fabio Borini, who allegedly has a release clause in his contract at the Stadium of Light.

Borini has made 21 appearances in the Premier League this season but with the Black Cats suffering relegation to the Championship, it appears that he may have a route out of the Stadium of Light.

According to The Telegraph, the 26-year-old has a £6m release clause inserted into his contract, which has been triggered by Sunderland's drop to the second tier.

The versatile attacker has only netted twice in England's top flight this season, but it has been claimed that Celtic may be prepared to meet the desired fee in order to take him to Glasgow.

Celtic have enjoyed a terrific domestic campaign in Scotland, but Brendan Rodgers remains keen on strengthening his squad in order to improve their performances in Europe.

As well as Sunderland, Borini has represented both Liverpool and Roma during the past six seasons.