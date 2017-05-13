The agent of Sergio Aguero stresses that the Manchester City striker has no intention of leaving the Etihad Stadium this summer, contrary to recent press reports.

Sergio Aguero "is happy at Manchester City" and intends to see out the remainder of his contract, according to his agent Hernan Reguera.

The Argentina international has been strongly linked with the Etihad Stadium exit this summer after being dropped in favour of energetic forward Gabriel Jesus.

Aguero enjoyed a return to the side following Jesus's recent layoff with a foot injury, adding a further 13 goals to his growing tally in the 15 matches his teammate sat out.

Boss Pep Guardiola again gave a clear indication that he intends to go with the Brazilian starlet up top next season, however, by starting him against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

Aguero is seemingly up for the challenge of battling for his place in the side, though, with representative Reguera claiming that talk of a move away is wide of the mark.

"Sergio is happy at Manchester City. He has a contract and wants to respect it," he told FCInterNews. "There are absolutely no problems [with Guardiola].

"Not only are there no negotiations with any other club, there hasn't even been any chat or something close to that effect. These things are not true. I repeat: there is nothing."

Aguero, who has 120 goals in 179 appearances since joining City from Atletico Madrid in 2011, was most recently linked with a £55m switch to rivals Manchester United.