Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has only been named on the bench for his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City.

Aguero missed the club's 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace through injury, and the margin of that success has led to Pep Guardiola naming an unchanged starting lineup.

It means that Gabriel Jesus keeps his place in attack, despite not being among the goalscorers at the Etihad Stadium last week.

As for Leicester, boss Craig Shakespeare has been forced into two alterations from the team which began the 3-0 triumph over Watford.

Danny Drinkwater has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a thigh injury, while Robert Huth has failed to shake off a foot problem.

Andy King has been included as a replacement for Drinkwater, with Ben Chilwell coming in for Huth and Christian Fuchs stepping inside to play at centre-back.

Manchester City: Caballero, Fernandinho, Kompany, Otamendi, Clichy, Yaya Toure, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Sane, Gabriel Jesus

Subs: Gunn, Aguero, Nolito, Zabaleta, Fernando, Kolarov, Navas

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Benalouane, Fuchs, Chilwell, Mahrez, Ndidi, King, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy

Subs: Zieler, Musa, Amartey, Kapustka, Slimani, Gray, Wasilewski

Follow the match in the North-West with Sports Mole's live commentary.