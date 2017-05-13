May 13, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
2-1
LeicesterLeicester City
Silva (29'), Jesus (36' pen.)
Kompany (50')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Okazaki (42')
Benalouane (35')

Team News: Sergio Aguero on bench for Manchester City

Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is only named on the bench for his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City.
Last Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 11:43 UK

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has only been named on the bench for his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City.

Aguero missed the club's 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace through injury, and the margin of that success has led to Pep Guardiola naming an unchanged starting lineup.

It means that Gabriel Jesus keeps his place in attack, despite not being among the goalscorers at the Etihad Stadium last week.

As for Leicester, boss Craig Shakespeare has been forced into two alterations from the team which began the 3-0 triumph over Watford.

Danny Drinkwater has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a thigh injury, while Robert Huth has failed to shake off a foot problem.

Andy King has been included as a replacement for Drinkwater, with Ben Chilwell coming in for Huth and Christian Fuchs stepping inside to play at centre-back.

Manchester City: Caballero, Fernandinho, Kompany, Otamendi, Clichy, Yaya Toure, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Sane, Gabriel Jesus
Subs: Gunn, Aguero, Nolito, Zabaleta, Fernando, Kolarov, Navas

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Benalouane, Fuchs, Chilwell, Mahrez, Ndidi, King, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy
Subs: Zieler, Musa, Amartey, Kapustka, Slimani, Gray, Wasilewski

Follow the match in the North-West with Sports Mole's live commentary.

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
Drinkwater to miss rest of Foxes season
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
4Liverpool362010671422970
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford36117183759-2240
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
