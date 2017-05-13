New Transfer Talk header

Fiorentina to make move for Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson?

Sebastian Larsson of Sunderland in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland AFC and Stoke City FC at the Stadium of Light on November 28, 2015 in Sunderland, United Kingdom.
Fiorentina reportedly take an interest in signing Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson ahead of next season.
Last Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 12:59 UK

Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Fiorentina.

Larsson has spent the last six seasons at the Stadium of Light but with the club being relegated to the Championship, he is likely to leave the Black Cats.

According to reports in Italy, he may be offered the opportunity to link up with Fiorentina once his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

The 31-year-old has spent the last few years as a first-team regular at the North-East strugglers, but he has earned 88 caps for Sweden since 2008.

Larsson has scored 14 goals in 200 appearances for Sunderland since leaving Birmingham City on a free transfer.

Fiorentina currently sit in eighth position in Italy's top flight, leaving them with work to do to qualify for next season's Europa League.

Jermain Defoe and Fabio Borini celebrate their second during the Premier League game between Norwich City and Sunderland on April 16, 2016
