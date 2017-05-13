New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Barcelona make Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso a priority target?

Marcos Alonso in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Barcelona reportedly identify Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso as one of their priority targets ahead of the summer transfer window.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 10:10 UK

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has reportedly emerged as a top transfer target for Barcelona.

Last summer, the Blues paid £23m to sign the left-sided player from Fiorentina, and he has gone to be play a leading role in Chelsea's Premier League title success.

The Spaniard has contributed six goals and three assists from left wing-back, but it appears that his form has attracted attention back in his homeland.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are looking to strengthen their squad with a versatile left-footed player and 26-year-old Alonso fits the bill.

Chelsea will have no desire to sell a player who has proven invaluable since their switch to a 3-4-3 formation, but it has been claimed that the Catalan giants are ready to make a significant effort to try to take the player to Camp Nou.

Alonso started his career at Real Madrid but he only made one substitute appearance for Barcelona's great rivals, which came as a 90th-minute replacement in April 2010.

Southampton's Oriol Romeu in action against Watford on March 4, 2017
Read Next:
Romeu 'leading target for Barcelona'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Marcos Alonso, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Result: Chelsea clinch Premier League title with win over West Bromwich Albion
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Live Commentary: West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Marcos Alonso in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Barcelona make Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso a priority target?
Bournemouth up bid to sign Terry, Defoe?Conte: 'Arsenal defeat changed everything'Lampard: 'Conte is Chelsea's main man'Cudicini hails Batshuayi after title winPulis: 'Chelsea are worthy champions'
Hazard hails "fantastic" Antonio ConteLuiz: 'PL title win is dream come true'Cahill: 'We deserve Premier League title'Antonio Conte: 'We won title together'Fabregas feared frustration at West Brom
> Chelsea Homepage
More Barcelona News
Marcos Alonso in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Barcelona make Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso a priority target?
 A general view of the stadium prior to the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Celta de Vigo at Camp Nou on November 1, 2014
Barcelona's Andre Gomes offered to Real Madrid, Juventus?
 Southampton's Oriol Romeu in action against Watford on March 4, 2017
Southampton's Oriol Romeu 'leading target for Barcelona'
Lemos: 'I rejected offer from Barcelona'Watford 'want Thomas Vermaelen on loan'Agent confirms offer made for BellerinLa Liga confirm final fixturesPSG star Di Maria wanted by Barcelona?
Philippe Coutinho hints at Liverpool stayMadrid 'agree £38m deal for 16-year-old'Riyad Mahrez 'expecting Leicester exit'Coutinho 'says yes' to Barcelona move?Atletico starlet 'passes Real Madrid medical'
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford36117183759-2240
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 