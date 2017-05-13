Bournemouth reportedly offer big-money contracts to both John Terry and Jermain Defoe as they look to sign the experienced duo for next season.

Bournemouth have reportedly upped their efforts to sign John Terry and Jermain Defoe ahead of next season.

Both players will leave their current clubs - Chelsea and Sunderland - during the summer and they have inevitably attracted attention from a wide range of teams.

However, according to The Mirror, Bournemouth are keen to pull off what would be regarded as a considerable coup by offering the experienced pair big-money deals to move to the Vitality Stadium.

It has been claimed that the Cherries are prepared to give Blues legend Terry a two-year contract on a weekly wage of £130,000 per week, with Defoe being provided with terms of over £100,000 per week on a deal until 2019.

Bournemouth are able to break their pay structure due to both players being available on a free transfer, and their own coffers being boosted with the money they will receive as a result of securing a third season in the top flight.

Terry has barely featured for Chelsea this season, but Defoe has 15 goals from 35 league appearances for the Black Cats.