New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Bournemouth up bid to sign John Terry, Jermain Defoe?

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Bournemouth reportedly offer big-money contracts to both John Terry and Jermain Defoe as they look to sign the experienced duo for next season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 10:40 UK

Bournemouth have reportedly upped their efforts to sign John Terry and Jermain Defoe ahead of next season.

Both players will leave their current clubs - Chelsea and Sunderland - during the summer and they have inevitably attracted attention from a wide range of teams.

However, according to The Mirror, Bournemouth are keen to pull off what would be regarded as a considerable coup by offering the experienced pair big-money deals to move to the Vitality Stadium.

It has been claimed that the Cherries are prepared to give Blues legend Terry a two-year contract on a weekly wage of £130,000 per week, with Defoe being provided with terms of over £100,000 per week on a deal until 2019.

Bournemouth are able to break their pay structure due to both players being available on a free transfer, and their own coffers being boosted with the money they will receive as a result of securing a third season in the top flight.

Terry has barely featured for Chelsea this season, but Defoe has 15 goals from 35 league appearances for the Black Cats.

Sunderland's Jermain Defoe during the Premier League match against Everton on February 25, 2017
Read Next:
Moyes surprised by Defoe contract clause
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for John Terry, Jermain Defoe, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Result: Chelsea clinch Premier League title with win over West Bromwich Albion
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Live Commentary: West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Marcos Alonso in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Barcelona make Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso a priority target?
Bournemouth up bid to sign Terry, Defoe?Conte: 'Arsenal defeat changed everything'Lampard: 'Conte is Chelsea's main man'Cudicini hails Batshuayi after title winPulis: 'Chelsea are worthy champions'
Hazard hails "fantastic" Antonio ConteLuiz: 'PL title win is dream come true'Cahill: 'We deserve Premier League title'Antonio Conte: 'We won title together'Fabregas feared frustration at West Brom
> Chelsea Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe during the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 29, 2017
Eddie Howe: 'Bournemouth must continue to improve'
 Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Bournemouth up bid to sign John Terry, Jermain Defoe?
 Asmir Begovic of Chelsea gives instructions during the Pre Season Friendly match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
Chelsea's Asmir Begovic: 'My future does not matter right now'
Report: Tottenham eye Adam SmithArter: 'I apologised to Allen over tackle'Hughes: 'Arter deserved a straight red'Eddie Howe: "We can never get complacent"Result: Bournemouth fight back to draw with Stoke
Team News: Mousset makes first PL startHowe: 'Wholesale changes not necessary'Bournemouth in hunt for Terry, Defoe?Joshua King plays down Spurs speculationSmith calls on Defoe to join Bournemouth
> Bournemouth Homepage
More Sunderland News
Sunderland manager David Moyes during the Premier League match against Bournemouth on April 29, 2017
David Moyes: 'Sunderland will be Championship's biggest club'
 Sunderland's Jermain Defoe during the Premier League match against Everton on February 25, 2017
David Moyes surprised by Jermain Defoe contract clause
 Steven Pienaar in action for Sunderland on August 21, 2016
Cape Town City reveal Steven Pienaar interest
Bournemouth up bid to sign Terry, Defoe?Moyes urges Pickford to stay at SunderlandSix PL clubs hold interest in Pickford?West Brom 'join race for Lamine Kone'David Moyes: 'We played with pride'
Defoe admits 'frustration' after winResult: Hull survival hopes dented by SunderlandTeam News: One change for Hull against SunderlandLive Commentary: Hull City 0-2 Sunderland - as it happenedEverton favourites to sign Pickford?
> Sunderland Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford36117183759-2240
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 