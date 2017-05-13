Bournemouth have reportedly upped their efforts to sign John Terry and Jermain Defoe ahead of next season.
Both players will leave their current clubs - Chelsea and Sunderland - during the summer and they have inevitably attracted attention from a wide range of teams.
However, according to The Mirror, Bournemouth are keen to pull off what would be regarded as a considerable coup by offering the experienced pair big-money deals to move to the Vitality Stadium.
It has been claimed that the Cherries are prepared to give Blues legend Terry a two-year contract on a weekly wage of £130,000 per week, with Defoe being provided with terms of over £100,000 per week on a deal until 2019.
Bournemouth are able to break their pay structure due to both players being available on a free transfer, and their own coffers being boosted with the money they will receive as a result of securing a third season in the top flight.
Terry has barely featured for Chelsea this season, but Defoe has 15 goals from 35 league appearances for the Black Cats.