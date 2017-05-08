Six Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in signing Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford ahead of next season.

After their relegation to the Championship, the Black Cats are bracing themselves for offers for their best players, with Jermain Defoe a certainly to leave for pastures new ahead of next season.

Manager David Moyes has suggested that the club will hang on to Pickford, despite his impressive performances over the past nine months, but it appears that a bidding war could take place for the 23-year-old.

According to The Telegraph, half-a-dozen teams are in the running for the stopper, who has ambitions of featuring in England's World Cup squad in 2018.

It has been claimed that Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Everton and West Ham United would all be willing to spend big money to land Pickford.

A fee of £17m has previously been touted, but that could rise if some of the league's high-profile clubs compete for his signature.