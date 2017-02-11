Crystal Palace's deadline-day signing Luka Milivojevic is handed a start for this afternoon's trip to Stoke City.

Crystal Palace's deadline-day signing Luka Milivojevic has been handed a start for this afternoon's trip to Stoke City.

The inclusion of the Serbian international, cleared to make his debut after securing a visa, is one of two changes from their 4-0 humiliation by Sunderland last weekend as Andros Townsend also comes into the starting XI.

Yohan Cabaye drops to the bench as a result, while injured Scott Dann drops out of the squad.

Milivojevic's fellow January signings Jeffrey Schlupp and Mamadou Sakho both begin the game on the bench.

Mark Hughes makes one change for the hosts from last Saturday's loss to West Bromwich Albion as Ramadan Sobhi returns to the lineup following his Africa Cup of Nations exploits with Egypt.

Ibrahim Afellay drops to the bench, where he is joined by Saido Berahino, who is still not deemed fit enough to start.

Stoke City: Grant; Bardsley, Shawcross, M. Indi, Pieters; Whelan, Adam; Arnautovic, Allen, Ramadan; Crouch

Subs: Given, Muniesa, Johnson, Berahino, Afellay, Diouf, Imbula

Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Ward, Tomkins, Delaney, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, McArthur, Puncheon, Townsend, Zaha, Benteke

Subs: Speroni, Sakho, Schlupp, Flamini, Cabaye, Remy, Campbell