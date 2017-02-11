Feb 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
0-0
Crystal Palace
HT

Team News: Luka Milivojevic starts, Mamadou Sakho and Jeffrey Schlupp on bench for Palace

Sam Allardyce pouts his lips on September 10, 2016
Crystal Palace's deadline-day signing Luka Milivojevic is handed a start for this afternoon's trip to Stoke City.
Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 15:45 UK

Crystal Palace's deadline-day signing Luka Milivojevic has been handed a start for this afternoon's trip to Stoke City.

The inclusion of the Serbian international, cleared to make his debut after securing a visa, is one of two changes from their 4-0 humiliation by Sunderland last weekend as Andros Townsend also comes into the starting XI.

Yohan Cabaye drops to the bench as a result, while injured Scott Dann drops out of the squad.

Milivojevic's fellow January signings Jeffrey Schlupp and Mamadou Sakho both begin the game on the bench.

Mark Hughes makes one change for the hosts from last Saturday's loss to West Bromwich Albion as Ramadan Sobhi returns to the lineup following his Africa Cup of Nations exploits with Egypt.

Ibrahim Afellay drops to the bench, where he is joined by Saido Berahino, who is still not deemed fit enough to start.

Stoke City: Grant; Bardsley, Shawcross, M. Indi, Pieters; Whelan, Adam; Arnautovic, Allen, Ramadan; Crouch
Subs: Given, Muniesa, Johnson, Berahino, Afellay, Diouf, Imbula

Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Ward, Tomkins, Delaney, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, McArthur, Puncheon, Townsend, Zaha, Benteke
Subs: Speroni, Sakho, Schlupp, Flamini, Cabaye, Remy, Campbell

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
