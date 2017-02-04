Feb 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
Attendance: 23,921
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
1-0
StokeStoke City
Morrison (6')
Phillips (61'), Foster (67')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Arnautovic (30'), Martins Indi (90')

Mark Hughes accuses Tony Pulis of calling Ryan Shawcross "a loser"

Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross in action during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes accuses West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis of phoning Potters captain Ryan Shawcross and calling him "a loser".
Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 12:16 UK

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has accused West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis of phoning Potters captain Ryan Shawcross and calling him "a loser".

Hughes claimed that Shawcross received the voicemail from Pulis on Monday, two days after Stoke's 1-0 defeat at The Hawthorns.

The 29-year-old centre-back, Stoke skipper for several years under Pulis, had accused the Baggies of leaking the news of former Albion striker Saido Berahino's two-month ban.

Hughes told BBC Sport: "We were annoyed with a number things. Any number of things surrounding the game were, in our view, unnecessary.

"I was annoyed with their manager ringing up Ryan on the Monday morning after the game and calling him a loser. I wasn't too happy with that.

"There was a voicemail left, and I haven't heard it. But Ryan wasn't too pleased. He tried to ring back and didn't get any answer."

Berahino joined Stoke in January and it was later revealed he served an eight-week suspension before leaving West Brom, reportedly for failing an out-of-competition drugs test.

Ryan Shawcross of Stoke City during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Stoke City at St James' Park on October 31, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Shawcross slams West Brom over Berahino
Allan Nyom calls for Africa Cup of Nations to be moved
 Chris Brunt of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea at the Hawthorns on August 23, 2015
Chris Brunt signs new West Bromwich Albion contract
 Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Mark Hughes wary of Crystal Palace reaction
 Mark 'Bah Humbug' Hughes watches on during the game between Manchester United and Stoke City on December 26, 2015
Mark Hughes: 'Saido Berahino not ready to start for Stoke City'
