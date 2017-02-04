Stoke City manager Mark Hughes accuses West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis of phoning Potters captain Ryan Shawcross and calling him "a loser".

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has accused West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis of phoning Potters captain Ryan Shawcross and calling him "a loser".

Hughes claimed that Shawcross received the voicemail from Pulis on Monday, two days after Stoke's 1-0 defeat at The Hawthorns.

The 29-year-old centre-back, Stoke skipper for several years under Pulis, had accused the Baggies of leaking the news of former Albion striker Saido Berahino's two-month ban.

Hughes told BBC Sport: "We were annoyed with a number things. Any number of things surrounding the game were, in our view, unnecessary.

"I was annoyed with their manager ringing up Ryan on the Monday morning after the game and calling him a loser. I wasn't too happy with that.

"There was a voicemail left, and I haven't heard it. But Ryan wasn't too pleased. He tried to ring back and didn't get any answer."

Berahino joined Stoke in January and it was later revealed he served an eight-week suspension before leaving West Brom, reportedly for failing an out-of-competition drugs test.