West Bromwich Albion have consolidated their place in the top 10 of the Premier League thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Stoke City at the Hawthorns.

It took the Baggies just four minutes to put the visitors under pressure as Jake Livermore lofted a ball towards Matt Phillips, who drew a save out of Lee Grant before Salomon Rondon lashed home on the rebound, but it was ruled out for offside.

Tony Pulis's charges took the lead not long after, however, as Nacer Chadli headed down the left flank before sliding a pass into the path of Morrison, who let the ball run across him before firing into the bottom corner.

West Brom comfortably saw out the first half, but the Potters upped the ante after the break, with Phil Bardsley going close seven minutes into the second half.

New signing Saido Berahino was then brought on as a substitute to a chorus of boos from fans of his old side, but he failed to make much of an impact, getting just four touches during his time on the pitch.

With just 11 minutes left to play, Mark Hughes's side spurned their best chance of the game as Bardsley lofted a cross to the back post over to Erik Pieters, who leaped up high above Phillips but headed wide.

The result means that Stoke slip to 11th in the table, while West Brom, who are unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches, remain eighth.