Feb 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
1-0
StokeStoke City
Morrison (6')
Phillips (61'), Foster (67')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Arnautovic (30'), Martins Indi (90')

Result: West Bromwich Albion claim narrow win over Stoke City

James Morrison of West Bromwich Albion during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and West Bromwich Albion at Vicarage Road on August 15, 2015
© Getty Images
An early James Morrison goal helps West Bromwich Albion beat Stoke City 1-0 at The Hawthorns and consolidate their place in the top 10 of the Premier League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 17:42 UK

West Bromwich Albion have consolidated their place in the top 10 of the Premier League thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Stoke City at the Hawthorns.

It took the Baggies just four minutes to put the visitors under pressure as Jake Livermore lofted a ball towards Matt Phillips, who drew a save out of Lee Grant before Salomon Rondon lashed home on the rebound, but it was ruled out for offside.

Tony Pulis's charges took the lead not long after, however, as Nacer Chadli headed down the left flank before sliding a pass into the path of Morrison, who let the ball run across him before firing into the bottom corner.

West Brom comfortably saw out the first half, but the Potters upped the ante after the break, with Phil Bardsley going close seven minutes into the second half.

New signing Saido Berahino was then brought on as a substitute to a chorus of boos from fans of his old side, but he failed to make much of an impact, getting just four touches during his time on the pitch.

With just 11 minutes left to play, Mark Hughes's side spurned their best chance of the game as Bardsley lofted a cross to the back post over to Erik Pieters, who leaped up high above Phillips but headed wide.

The result means that Stoke slip to 11th in the table, while West Brom, who are unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches, remain eighth.

West Brom's Saido Berahino sits on the bench during the game with Newcastle United on December 28, 2015
Read Next:
Saido Berahino 'banned for taking MDMA'
>
View our homepages for James Morrison, Lee Grant, Salomon Rondon, Tony Pulis, Nacer Chadli, Jake Livermore, Matt Phillips, Saido Berahino, Mark Hughes, Erik Pieters, Phil Bardsley, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
James Morrison of West Bromwich Albion during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and West Bromwich Albion at Vicarage Road on August 15, 2015
Result: West Bromwich Albion claim narrow win over Stoke City
 Saido Berahino sits on the bench prior to the game between West Brom and Stoke on January 2, 2016
Mark Hughes confirms Saido Berahino served FA ban amid reports of drugs breach
 Mark Hughes reacts during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Team News: Saido Berahino on bench against West Bromwich Albion
Saido Berahino 'banned for taking MDMA'Pulis: 'Berahino not my problem anymore'Pulis refuses to confirm Berahino drugs breachPulis: 'Rondon unsettled by personal problems'West Brom sign Marc Wilson on loan
Aitor Karanka: 'Draw a fair result'Marc Wilson set for West Brom loanResult: Middlesbrough hold Baggies to drawTeam News: Chambers, Friend absent for BoroChinese club to bid for West Brom forward?
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage
More Stoke City News
James Morrison of West Bromwich Albion during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and West Bromwich Albion at Vicarage Road on August 15, 2015
Result: West Bromwich Albion claim narrow win over Stoke City
 Saido Berahino sits on the bench prior to the game between West Brom and Stoke on January 2, 2016
Mark Hughes confirms Saido Berahino served FA ban amid reports of drugs breach
 Mark Hughes reacts during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Team News: Saido Berahino on bench against West Bromwich Albion
Hughes keen to sign Martins Indi in summerSaido Berahino 'banned for taking MDMA'Pulis: 'Berahino not my problem anymore'Pulis refuses to confirm Berahino drugs breachCrouch delighted to reach PL century
Result: Crouch hits 100 as Everton hold StokeTeam News: Schneiderlin makes first Everton start at StokeBojan Krkic seals Mainz loan switchSaido Berahino "so grateful" to StokeMark Hughes confirms Walters surgery
> Stoke City Homepage


Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Africa Cup of Nations
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24139245162948
3Arsenal24145552282447
4Liverpool24137452302246
5Manchester CityMan City23144547281946
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd23119333211242
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough24410101926-722
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand