Feb 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
vs.
Crystal Palace

Mark Hughes: 'Saido Berahino not ready to start for Stoke City'

Mark 'Bah Humbug' Hughes watches on during the game between Manchester United and Stoke City on December 26, 2015
© Getty Images
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes says that striker Saido Berahino is unlikely to make his first start for the club in their game with Crystal Palace.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 at 11:23 UK

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has said that striker Saido Berahino is still short of match-fitness ahead of their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

After a lengthy absence at previous club West Bromwich Albion, Berahino has made two substitute appearances since moving to the Potteries but Hughes has suggested that will not be enough for the attacker to be promoted to the starting lineup.

The 53-year-old told reporters: "He's still not where we know he can be, and he'd admit that himself, but we're getting him game time and that's important. He's not unfit, he's just not match fit so the only way he's going to get match fit is by getting game time, so that's what we're going to try and put into it.

"We're probably not at the point where he's likely to start as yet but we've got a two-week break after this game, so we're looking towards the Spurs game that we have, and he's more likely to start from that point onwards."

The last time Berahino completed a match came in August when West Brom lost at Northampton in the EFL Cup.

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Read Next:
Hughes bemoans timing of Berahino ban news
>
View our homepages for Mark Hughes, Saido Berahino, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Mark 'Bah Humbug' Hughes watches on during the game between Manchester United and Stoke City on December 26, 2015
Mark Hughes: 'Saido Berahino not ready to start for Stoke City'
 Ryan Shawcross of Stoke City during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Stoke City at St James' Park on October 31, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Ryan Shawcross slams West Bromwich Albion over Saido Berahino
 Jack 'I keep on hoping, we'll eat cake by the ocean' Butland is stretchered off during the international friendly between Germany and England on March 26, 2016
Jack Butland provides positive injury update
Hughes bemoans timing of Berahino ban newsPulis explains Hughes handshake snubResult: West Brom claim narrow win over StokeTeam News: Berahino on bench against BaggiesHughes keen to sign Martins Indi in summer
Saido Berahino 'banned for taking MDMA'Pulis: 'Berahino not my problem anymore'Pulis refuses to confirm Berahino drugs breachBerahino served FA ban 'for failed drugs test'Crouch delighted to reach PL century
> Stoke City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version