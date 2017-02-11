Feb 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Bet365 Stadium
Mark Hughes wary of Crystal Palace reaction

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes warns his side to expect a reaction from Crystal Palace when the two sides meet on Saturday following the Eagles' 4-0 loss to Sunderland.
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has warned his side to expect a reaction from Crystal Palace when they host the Eagles at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

Palace go into the game sitting joint bottom of the Premier League table following a humiliating 4-0 home defeat at the hands of relegation rivals Sunderland last time out, with all of the goals coming in the first half.

The Eagles still only have one win under manager Sam Allardyce, but Hughes believes that their poor form will make them even more dangerous as they look to give their survival hopes a boost.

"The game will be difficult for us because clearly Palace had a poor performance and result last time out, and you would imagine without a doubt there will be a reaction from them," he told reporters.

"They are struggling a little bit for form and in a bad place - but actually I view it as probably the worst result for us because you know they will be better than they were last week.

"We have to be ready and make sure that we impose our game on them, and not vice versa. We are trying to push on. We've just come off the back of a good run and were beaten last weekend, so it is up to us to go on another run."

Stoke, who currently sit 11th in the Premier League table, have lost just one of their five league games in 2017 so far.

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
