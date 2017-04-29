Apr 29, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
0-0
West HamWest Ham United

Muniesa (17')
FT

Mark Hughes: 'It was a difficult game for Stoke City'

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Mark Hughes praises keeper Jack Butland for his impressive display against West Ham United but insists that his side were the ones more interested in winning the game.
Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 18:55 UK

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has admitted that his side lacked the clinical nature required to break down West Ham United and earn all three points in Saturday's Premier League clash.

The Potters were held to a goalless draw at the bet365 Stadium, failing to make too many clear-cut chances to make it just one win in their last eight outings.

Jack Butland also had saves to make on his first home start since March 2016, however, keeping out Andre Ayew with a fine stop in particular and earning himself the Man of the Match award in the process.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the stalemate, Hughes said: "It was a difficult game for us in terms of being able to break down West Ham.

"We needed to be a little bit more clinical in terms of that final ball, but in terms of effort and trying to affect the game, we were the team that was trying to win it.

"As it was, they're more happy with the result than we are. For them it's a good away point. We had some good moments and just needed a big toe to get on the end of one of those.

"In fairness Jack Butland made a couple of good saves. It's good to have him back and he looks good at the minute I have to say."

Stoke, who now have 40 points for the season, return to action next Saturday with a trip to face Bournemouth.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
