Hull City manager Marco Silva was impressed by the "very good performance" produced by his side against Southampton, taking them three point clear of the relegation zone.

Marco Silva has described the point picked up by Hull City against Southampton as "really important", as his side clawed themselves further away from the drop zone.

The Tigers earned just a sixth away point of the season on Saturday afternoon, leaving at St Mary's Stadium with a goalless draw after Eldin Jakupovic saved a penalty in stoppage time.

Silva acknowledges the importance of the stalemate in his side's hopes of beating the drop, as they are now three points clear of Swansea City who play their game in hand away to Manchester United on Sunday.

"It is a really important point to us," he told BBC Sport. "We knew before it would be really difficult for us but we had a very good performance, the first half was really very good.

"We controlled the game, had good possession, good chances. I think we deserve the point, of course I want more but it is a very important point for us because it helped us to change our away form.

"We have analysed the games and changed some things, our balance, organisation and focus is very important - and this afternoon I think we achieved all these things.

"There is one more final to us, we play always with risk and big pressure - for me it is normal and I want to players to get used to it and enjoy it."

Hull, who had only previously collected one point on their travels under Silva, have now failed to score in 10 away games - the joint-most along with Sunderland and Middlesbrough.