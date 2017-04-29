Apr 29, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
0-0
Hull City
 
FT

Maguire (70'), N'Diaye (90'), Ranocchia (92')

Marco Silva hails 'deserved point' picked up at St Mary's Stadium

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Hull City manager Marco Silva was impressed by the "very good performance" produced by his side against Southampton, taking them three point clear of the relegation zone.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 18:37 UK

Marco Silva has described the point picked up by Hull City against Southampton as "really important", as his side clawed themselves further away from the drop zone.

The Tigers earned just a sixth away point of the season on Saturday afternoon, leaving at St Mary's Stadium with a goalless draw after Eldin Jakupovic saved a penalty in stoppage time.

Silva acknowledges the importance of the stalemate in his side's hopes of beating the drop, as they are now three points clear of Swansea City who play their game in hand away to Manchester United on Sunday.

"It is a really important point to us," he told BBC Sport. "We knew before it would be really difficult for us but we had a very good performance, the first half was really very good.

"We controlled the game, had good possession, good chances. I think we deserve the point, of course I want more but it is a very important point for us because it helped us to change our away form.

"We have analysed the games and changed some things, our balance, organisation and focus is very important - and this afternoon I think we achieved all these things.

"There is one more final to us, we play always with risk and big pressure - for me it is normal and I want to players to get used to it and enjoy it."

Hull, who had only previously collected one point on their travels under Silva, have now failed to score in 10 away games - the joint-most along with Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Read Next:
Marco Silva calls for Markovic improvement
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Marco Silva, Eldin Jakupovic, Football
Your Comments
More Hull City News
Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Marco Silva hails 'deserved point' picked up at St Mary's Stadium
 Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Result: Hull City three points clear of drop zone with Southampton stalemate
 Nathan Redmond in action for Southampton on November 19, 2016
Team News: Southampton make one change as they host unchanged Hull City
Marco Silva calls for Markovic improvementPL clubs 'monitoring Hull's Jakupovic'Hull plan move for Fenerbahce defender?Oumar Niasse wins red card appealReport: Tottenham eye Harry Maguire
Report: Liverpool close on £8m RobertsonSilva "really happy" with Watford winResult: Hull claim gutsy win over WatfordTeam News: Huddlestone, Dawson dropped for HullMarco Silva: 'Hull can handle pressure'
> Hull City Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
A-League Finals
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 