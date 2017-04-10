Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland will play his first match for more than 12 months on Monday when he lines up for Stoke City's Under-23s, according to a report.

The 24-year-old suffered an ankle injury during England's 3-2 win over Germany in a friendly last March, which has required three operations.

Butland returned to training with the Potters last month having had his most recent operation on his ankle in December and undergoing rehabilitation in Qatar.

According to Sky Sports News, he will turn out for Stoke's Under-23 side in a game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday night.

Lee Grant, who has been deputising for Butland this season, has kept nine clean sheets in his 29 appearances to date.