Report: Jack Butland to play for Stoke City Under-23s on Monday

Jack Butland sits injured during the international friendly between Germany and England on March 26, 2016
Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland will play his first match for more than 12 months on Monday when he lines up for Stoke City's Under-23s, according to a report.
Monday, April 10, 2017

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland is reportedly set to play his first match for more than 12 months.

The 24-year-old suffered an ankle injury during England's 3-2 win over Germany in a friendly last March, which has required three operations.

Butland returned to training with the Potters last month having had his most recent operation on his ankle in December and undergoing rehabilitation in Qatar.

According to Sky Sports News, he will turn out for Stoke's Under-23 side in a game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday night.

Lee Grant, who has been deputising for Butland this season, has kept nine clean sheets in his 29 appearances to date.

Jack Butland of Stoke City during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Bournemouth on September 26, 2015
Jack Butland returns to Stoke training
