Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland has revealed that he hopes to be back in action before the end of the season.

The 24-year-old suffered an ankle injury while playing for England against Germany last March.

A series of setbacks in his recovery has seen him sidelined ever since, missing Euro 2016 and the entirety of the season so far.

However, Butland was able to give good news on his recovery, telling Sky Sports News: "Hopefully [I'll be back] before the end of the season, there's no reason why not.

"I'm feeling really good and things are progressing really well at the minute, and I'm hoping to get some game time, whether it be behind close doors or in an Under-23s game.

"Hopefully within a month I'll be getting near a Premier League pitch again. It's been a long year full of setbacks, so just to be able to be back out on the pitch with gloves and boots on and doing what I love doing is great at this stage."

Butland is under contract at Stoke until June 2021.