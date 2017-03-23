A report claims that an investigation has been launched by the Premier League looking into the way Liverpool handled their approach of an unnamed Stoke City schoolboy.

Liverpool are reportedly under investigation by the Premier League for allegedly tapping up a Stoke City schoolboy and offering a forbidden inducement.

The Reds are said to have then altered an agreement over the unnamed player's school fees, leaving the family in thousands of pounds of debt after they pulled out of a deal.

According to The Telegraph, the player cannot continue playing until Stoke receive their compensation fee of around £50,000, leading to an investigation being launched by the Premier League.

A source is quoted by the publication as saying: "This is a shocking example of how children in Premier League football are being used and abused. This kid has done nothing wrong at all but he's been left out in the cold and his parents are having to foot the bill for private education that they can't afford.

"The whole thing is a total disgrace. Everyone at the top of the Premier League and both football clubs are fully aware of what has gone on, and it is something that must be stamped out of the game. Everyone knows how children's lives and education are being ruined with the promise of football riches and it needs to stop."

It is claimed that Liverpool have grievances of their own regarding one of their ex-schoolboys who joined Manchester City, dating back to last summer, which is also being looked into.