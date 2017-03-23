Liverpool being investigated for tapping up Stoke City schoolboy?

A general view showing the Liverpool club badge at The Kop end prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on March 22, 2015
© Getty Images
A report claims that an investigation has been launched by the Premier League looking into the way Liverpool handled their approach of an unnamed Stoke City schoolboy.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 11:15 UK

Liverpool are reportedly under investigation by the Premier League for allegedly tapping up a Stoke City schoolboy and offering a forbidden inducement.

The Reds are said to have then altered an agreement over the unnamed player's school fees, leaving the family in thousands of pounds of debt after they pulled out of a deal.

According to The Telegraph, the player cannot continue playing until Stoke receive their compensation fee of around £50,000, leading to an investigation being launched by the Premier League.

A source is quoted by the publication as saying: "This is a shocking example of how children in Premier League football are being used and abused. This kid has done nothing wrong at all but he's been left out in the cold and his parents are having to foot the bill for private education that they can't afford.

"The whole thing is a total disgrace. Everyone at the top of the Premier League and both football clubs are fully aware of what has gone on, and it is something that must be stamped out of the game. Everyone knows how children's lives and education are being ruined with the promise of football riches and it needs to stop."

It is claimed that Liverpool have grievances of their own regarding one of their ex-schoolboys who joined Manchester City, dating back to last summer, which is also being looked into.

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Hughes: 'We did not target Diego Costa'
>
View our homepages for Liverpool, Manchester City, Stoke City, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
A general view showing the Liverpool club badge at The Kop end prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on March 22, 2015
Liverpool being investigated for tapping up Stoke City schoolboy?
 The Liverpool Football Club emblem is displayed on the gates of Anfield Stadium on September 17, 2012
Former Liverpool captain Ronnie Moran dies at the age of 83
 Bobby Wood of the United States controls the ball on November 13, 2014
Liverpool, Everton, Leicester City 'scouting Hamburg striker Bobby Wood'
Klopp: 'Coleman didn't contact me about Woodburn'Dalglish pays tribute to Ronnie MoranLiverpool "deeply saddened" by Moran deathCollymore urges Liverpool to sell CoutinhoCan predicts "interesting" Merseyside derby
Barcelona not ruling out Klopp appointmentWijnaldum "disappointed" with Man City drawKlopp: 'Chelsea deserve to be champions'Klopp: 'Lallana apologised for miss'Klopp: 'We could have beaten Man City'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Manchester City News
A general view showing the Liverpool club badge at The Kop end prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on March 22, 2015
Liverpool being investigated for tapping up Stoke City schoolboy?
 Jordi Alba leaves the field injured in the Champions League match between Barcelona and Manchester City on October 19, 2016
Manchester United 'keeping tabs on Jordi Alba'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shake hands before the derby at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016
Manchester United to face local rivals Manchester City on pre-season tour
Report: Man City preparing record Donnarumma bidMonaco defender wary of move to Premier LeagueMustafi: 'Stones is a classy player'Lehmann: 'Joe Hart is not world class'James urges Hart to join Juventus
Zlatan: 'Guardiola feud motivates me'Seaman: 'Hart still England's best'England to assess Raheem Sterling fitnessCity 'enter race for Espanyol left-back'Sterling trains away from England teammates
> Manchester City Homepage
More Stoke City News
A general view showing the Liverpool club badge at The Kop end prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on March 22, 2015
Liverpool being investigated for tapping up Stoke City schoolboy?
 Jack Butland celebrates the opener during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Newcastle United on March 2, 2016
Jack Butland confused by Arsenal link
 Diego Costa is unhappy with a missed chance during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
Thibaut Courtois: 'Diego Costa guilty of exaggerating fouls'
Hughes: 'We did not target Diego Costa'Conte "pleased" with Costa behaviourHughes: 'Title belongs to Chelsea now'Result: Chelsea battle past Stoke to move 13 clearTeam News: Moses, Pedro start for Chelsea
Live Commentary: Stoke 1-2 Chelsea - as it happenedHughes contemplating changes for ChelseaStoke agree fee with Porto over Martins IndiPreview: Stoke City vs. ChelseaMartins Indi close to new Stoke deal
> Stoke City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 