Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has been forced out of Netherlands training after picking up an injury.

The 26-year-old walked out of Wednesday's session early having suffered a head injury, although it is not yet clear how serious the problem is.

Wijnaldum posted an update to Instagram shortly after the incident with no mention of any problems, suggesting that he will be fit to feature for his country during their World Cup qualifier with Bulgaria on Saturday.

Stefan de Vrij was also forced out of training early after picking up an ankle knock.