Mar 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
vs.
Chelsea
 

Mark Hughes contemplating changes for Chelsea visit

Mark Hughes 'smiles' before the match between Manchester City and Stoke City on March 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes is prepared to make changes to his starting lineup for Saturday's visit of Chelsea, as he looks to halt the Blues' march to the title.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 17, 2017 at 20:24 UK

Mark Hughes has revealed that he intends to tweak his system for Stoke City's Premier League meeting with Chelsea, despite a positive run of form.

The Potters picked up a credible goalless draw at Manchester City in their last outing, four days on from getting back to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough.

Hughes is wary of Chelsea's 3-4-3 formation, however, which has seen them lose just two of their last 26 games in all competitions since being implemented, and is contemplating changes for the visit of the runaway leaders to the bet365 Stadium this weekend.

"They play in a slightly different way than Manchester City do with three at the back, as opposed to four, so we will do a bit of work on that," he told reporters. "There may well be a few changes but not radical ones.

"We've got good options at the moment and sometimes you have to be fair to the guys who have helped you get positive results, albeit I will always try to pick a team that I feel is best capable of winning a match. That sometimes means changing a winning team."

Hughes also revealed on the eve of the match that Xherdan Shaqiri is in contention to feature, while Jack Butland is back in training and close to a first-team return.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Stoke City's Bruno Martins Indi on March 8, 2017
Mark Hughes 'smiles' before the match between Manchester City and Stoke City on March 8, 2017
