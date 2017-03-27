Jack Butland returns to Stoke City training

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland reveals that he has returned to full training with the side.
Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland has resumed full training with the side after a year on the sidelines with an ankle problem.

The 24-year-old has missed the entire season to date following the injury, picked up while he was on international duty with England last March.

Butland recently revealed that he hopes to return before the end of the season and, taking to Twitter today, confirmed that he is now back training with the first team.


Butland had looked set to return in time for this season but was forced to pull out on the eve of the campaign after the injury flared up again, then a subsequent attempt at a comeback was aborted in December after he felt more pain in his ankle.

Lee Grant has been Mark Hughes's first-choice stopper this season in Butland's absence.

Jack Butland sits injured during the international friendly between Germany and England on March 26, 2016
Butland targets return before end of season
