World Cup
Mar 26, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
England
2-0
LithuaniaLithuania
Defoe (21'), Vardy (66')
Rashford (73')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Vaitkunas (46'), Zulpa (59')

Dele Alli: 'It is a pleasure to play for Gareth Southgate'

Interim manager Gareth Southgate watches on during England training on October 4, 2016
England midfielder Dele Alli hails Gareth Southgate as a "fantastic coach" and says that it is a "pleasure to play" for the Three Lions boss.
Last Updated: Monday, March 27, 2017 at 15:58 UK

England midfielder Dele Alli has said that it is a "pleasure to play" for Gareth Southgate at international level.

The former Under-21 boss has overseen two matches since being confirmed as Sam Allardyce's permanent successor for England, losing to Germany in a friendly last Wednesday before overseeing a 2-0 win against Lithuania on Sunday.

Southgate also spent an unbeaten four-game spell in caretaker charge before landing the job on a long-term basis, and Alli is confident that his style of football will suit the players at his disposal well.

"[Southgate] likes to play football and get the ball down. I think with the players we have got it really suits us. We like to win the ball up high and press, and get the ball down and play football and be patient as well so it is a fantastic time," he told Sky Sports News.

"With the boys we have got here, a lot of the boys want to play that way. It is important with the squad he chooses that everyone comes in and has an understanding and wants to play the same way.

"It is important for the team when we come here that we all buy into the philosophy. Like I say, he is a fantastic coach and it is a pleasure to play for him."

England are next in action away to Scotland in June.

Eric 'razor' Dier congratulates Dele Alli during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
Eric Dier: 'Dele Alli still learning'
Interim manager Gareth Southgate watches on during England training on October 4, 2016
