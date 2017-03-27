Gareth Southgate challenges Luke Shaw to win Manchester United place back

Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
England manager Gareth Southgate challenges Luke Shaw to win his place back in the Manchester United starting lineup if he wants to be a regular at international level.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 27, 2017 at 15:08 UK

England manager Gareth Southgate has challenged Luke Shaw to win his place back at Manchester United if he wants to become a regular starter at international level.

The 21-year-old has made only seven Premier League starts under manager Jose Mourinho this season, just one of which has come since October having lost his place in the side due to a lack of form and fitness.

Shaw made a brief return to international football with a seven-minute cameo during England's 1-0 defeat to Germany on Wednesday night, but Southgate suggested that he will not be able to work his way into the England starting XI if he can not do the same at club level.

"That's for him and his club to deal with. He has got a challenge now to get himself into the team there. I think Luke's sole focus has got to be how can he get himself back in the team if he is not in the team. There's a challenge for every player. We want competition for places, we have got competition for places in every area of the field," he told reporters.

"If you are at a club like Manchester United, that's going to be the same so as an individual how are you going to do everything you can to get back into the side? People say that managers pick teams, but really players do because of the way they train, the way that they are, the way they play. They make your decisions as a manager so that is the challenge Luke has at the moment.

"In an ideal world, you have all your players playing and playing at the highest possible level and playing in Europe and everything else. But we have got to be open-minded because we want the right characters through the door and there are moments when a player isn't playing for his club, like with Luke, where you think this might just give him a bit of a lift, a boost. I don't want to have a hard and fast rule because I might break that in the future at some point."

Shaw has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur reportedly among the clubs interested in the full-back.

Raphael Varane for Real Madrid on November 4, 2014
Read Next:
Varane talks up Mourinho relationship
>
View our homepages for Luke Shaw, Gareth Southgate, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Manchester United 'to make £173m move for Neymar'
 Raphael Varane for Real Madrid on November 4, 2014
Raphael Varane talks up "special relationship" with Jose Mourinho
 Neymar of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Antonio Conte 'blocks £155.5m Chelsea move for Neymar'
Rashford: 'I am a different player now'Southgate: 'Shaw must rise to Man Utd test'Niguez: 'Griezmann is happy at Atletico'Man City to pay £50m for Danny Rose?Wolves 'to battle Utd, Spurs for winger'
Antoine Griezmann 'feels good' at AtleticoScholes backs Rooney to win back United spotWayne Rooney still in Southgate's plansMan United to join James Rodriguez race?Lingard: "My heart is at Man United"
> Manchester United Homepage
More England News
Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring with Eric Dier and Adam Lallana during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017
Live Commentary: England 2-0 Lithuania - as it happened
 Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Gareth Southgate challenges Luke Shaw to win Manchester United place back
 Jermain Defoe opens the scoring during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017
Dele Alli: 'Jermain Defoe is a legend'
Rashford: 'I am a different player now'Southgate "really impressed" with LallanaSouthgate: 'Relegation could harm Defoe'Southgate: 'Still a lot for England to do'Lallana: 'Defoe can be massive for England'
Barkley likes Twitter post after England snubJamie Vardy downplays black eyeJoe Hart: 'Wayne Rooney is our captain'Southgate: 'England not at their best'Defoe: 'England return emotional'
> England Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 