World Cup
Mar 26, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
England
2-0
LithuaniaLithuania
Defoe (21'), Vardy (66')
Rashford (73')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Vaitkunas (46'), Zulpa (59')

Dele Alli: 'Jermain Defoe is a legend'

Jermain Defoe opens the scoring during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder Dele Alli says that he regards Jermain Defoe as a "legend" following his goalscoring return to international duty.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 27, 2017 at 13:19 UK

England and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has said that Jermain Defoe is a "legend" following his goalscoring return to the international stage.

Defoe marked his first England appearance for more than three years by opening the scoring during Sunday's World Cup qualifier with Lithuania, setting Gareth Southgate's side on their way to a 2-0 victory at Wembley.

The 34-year-old remains hopeful of earning a place in the squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and Alli believes that it is inspirational for the younger players to see a veteran work so hard for a recall.

"He is a fantastic player, he is a legend in my eyes. For him to come out and get a goal is big for him and big for the team as well. He is still fighting for a place in the England squad," he told reporters.

"He was one of those players who you hear a lot about, you watch him and he scores a lot of goals. I think some people forget how many goals he has scored and what a legend he is.

"For us younger players to see a player come back into the team, stepping up and getting a goal, it is a massive thing for us."

Defoe has now scored 20 goals in 56 appearances for England.

Jermain Defoe opens the scoring during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017
Read Next:
Lallana: 'Defoe can be massive for England'
>
View our homepages for Dele Alli, Jermain Defoe, Gareth Southgate, Football
Your Comments
More England News
Jermain Defoe opens the scoring during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017
Dele Alli: 'Jermain Defoe is a legend'
 Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring with Eric Dier and Adam Lallana during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017
Live Commentary: England 2-0 Lithuania - as it happened
 Jermain Defoe opens the scoring during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017
Adam Lallana: 'Jermain Defoe can be massive for England'
Southgate: 'Still a lot for England to do'Barkley likes Twitter post after England snubJamie Vardy downplays black eyeJoe Hart: 'Wayne Rooney is our captain'Southgate: 'England not at their best'
Defoe: 'England return emotional'Result: Defoe on scoresheet in England winTeam News: Defoe starts for EnglandEric Dier: 'Dele Alli still learning'Livermore: 'I thought my career was over'
> England Homepage
More Sunderland News
Jermain Defoe opens the scoring during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017
Dele Alli: 'Jermain Defoe is a legend'
 Sebastian Larsson for Sunderland on December 13, 2014
Sebastian Larsson: "I hope to play on for another few years"
 Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin keeps the ball away from Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe during their Premier League clash at Goodison Park on February 25, 2017
Report: Bournemouth considering Jermain Defoe bid should Sunderland go down
Everton keen on England duo Keane and Pickford?Henderson: 'Gerrard key to Liverpool move'Adnan Januzaj inspired by Eden HazardLarsson "very relaxed" over futureReport: West Ham want Defoe on a free
Defoe 'should have joined West Ham'Van Aanholt: 'Palace feels like home'Report: Moyes has backing of Sunderland boardDefoe casts doubt on Sunderland futurePickford: 'Sunderland still believe'
> Sunderland Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 