World Cup
Mar 26, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
England
2-0
LithuaniaLithuania
Defoe (21'), Vardy (66')
Rashford (73')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Vaitkunas (46'), Zulpa (59')

Gareth Southgate: 'England not at their best against Lithuania'

England Under-21s manager Gareth Southgate looks on during his side's match against Croatia Under-21 on October 10, 2014
England boss Gareth Southgate admits that the Three Lions were not at their best against Lithuania.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 26, 2017 at 20:01 UK

England boss Gareth Southgate has admitted that there was room for improvement from his side during their 2-0 win over Lithuania at Wembley Stadium.

The Three Lions head coach conceded that his team failed to recapture the form they showed in the midweek friendly in Germany, but drew positives from the display.

"Going forward we need to ensure we are moving the ball a bit quicker and making more runs in behind," he told ITV Sport. "We have individual players who will play better than they did today. There are times when you know you're going to win the game and perhaps don't reach the levels like we perhaps did against Germany.

"We had two very young centre backs which is a real bonus. It's in our hands because the next two teams have got to come here. We know going to Scotland will be difficult and Lithuania on the plastic will be a different test.

"We had moments where we kept pushing. It wasn't that we took out foot off the gas in the last 20 minutes, we were in total control of the game but just couldn't find that third goal."

Goals from Jermain Defoe and Jamie Vardy gave England the win they needed to extend their lead at the top of World Cup qualifying Group F to five points.

Raheem Sterling and Jermain Defoe celebrate during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017
View our homepages for Gareth Southgate, Jermain Defoe, Jamie Vardy, Football
Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring with Eric Dier and Adam Lallana during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017
Live Commentary: England 2-0 Lithuania - as it happened
 Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring with Eric Dier and Adam Lallana during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017
Result: Jermain Defoe on scoresheet in England win
 Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Ross Barkley: 'Club form helped with England call-up'
Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring with Eric Dier and Adam Lallana during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017
Live Commentary: England 2-0 Lithuania - as it happened
 Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring with Eric Dier and Adam Lallana during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017
Result: Jermain Defoe on scoresheet in England win
 Raheem Sterling and Jermain Defoe celebrate during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017
England's Jermain Defoe: 'International return emotional'
