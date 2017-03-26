England boss Gareth Southgate admits that the Three Lions were not at their best against Lithuania.

England boss Gareth Southgate has admitted that there was room for improvement from his side during their 2-0 win over Lithuania at Wembley Stadium.

The Three Lions head coach conceded that his team failed to recapture the form they showed in the midweek friendly in Germany, but drew positives from the display.

"Going forward we need to ensure we are moving the ball a bit quicker and making more runs in behind," he told ITV Sport. "We have individual players who will play better than they did today. There are times when you know you're going to win the game and perhaps don't reach the levels like we perhaps did against Germany.

"We had two very young centre backs which is a real bonus. It's in our hands because the next two teams have got to come here. We know going to Scotland will be difficult and Lithuania on the plastic will be a different test.

"We had moments where we kept pushing. It wasn't that we took out foot off the gas in the last 20 minutes, we were in total control of the game but just couldn't find that third goal."

Goals from Jermain Defoe and Jamie Vardy gave England the win they needed to extend their lead at the top of World Cup qualifying Group F to five points.