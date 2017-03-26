England goalkeeper Joe Hart insists that Wayne Rooney is still the captain of England.

The Manchester City stopper, who took the skipper's armband during the 2-0 win over Lithuania, said that he still considers the veteran striker as the team's leader.

"Wayne Rooney is our captain. I know that and [Jordan] Henderson and [Gary] Cahill know that too," Hart told ITV Sport. "I was just last man standing today. It was a proud moment today leading out my country."

Goals from Jermain Defoe and Jamie Vardy helped England to a 2-0 win over Lithuania at Wembley Stadium in World Cup qualifying Group F.

The win put the Three Lions five points clear at the top of the group ahead of their trip to Scotland.