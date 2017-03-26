World Cup
Mar 26, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
England
2-0
LithuaniaLithuania
Defoe (21'), Vardy (66')
Rashford (73')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Vaitkunas (46'), Zulpa (59')

England goalkeeper Joe Hart: 'Wayne Rooney is our captain'

Joe Hart in action during England training on October 4, 2016
© SilverHub
England goalkeeper Joe Hart insists that Wayne Rooney is still the captain of England.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 26, 2017 at 20:30 UK

England goalkeeper Joe Hart has insisted that he has not replaced Wayne Rooney as England captain.

The Manchester City stopper, who took the skipper's armband during the 2-0 win over Lithuania, said that he still considers the veteran striker as the team's leader.

"Wayne Rooney is our captain. I know that and [Jordan] Henderson and [Gary] Cahill know that too," Hart told ITV Sport. "I was just last man standing today. It was a proud moment today leading out my country."

Goals from Jermain Defoe and Jamie Vardy helped England to a 2-0 win over Lithuania at Wembley Stadium in World Cup qualifying Group F.

The win put the Three Lions five points clear at the top of the group ahead of their trip to Scotland.

Raheem Sterling and Jermain Defoe celebrate during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017
