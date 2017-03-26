England striker Jamie Vardy says that the black eye he was sporting against Lithuania was caused by "a little accident" involving a football.

England striker Jamie Vardy has moved to downplay the black eye he was sporting during the Three Lions' 2-0 win over Lithuania.

The Leicester City forward put the minor injury down to "a little accident" involving a football.

"It was a little accident," the Leicester Mercury quotes him as saying. "My eye collided with a football but that is all."

Vardy netted England's second goal in the win over Lithuania, with Sunderland veteran Jermain Defoe scoring the opener.

The win sent the Three Lions five points clear at the top of World Cup qualifying Group F.