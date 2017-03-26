World Cup
Mar 26, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
England
2-0
LithuaniaLithuania
Defoe (21'), Vardy (66')
Rashford (73')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Vaitkunas (46'), Zulpa (59')

England striker Jamie Vardy downplays black eye

Jamie Vardy makes a flying leap over Ernestas Setkus during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017
England striker Jamie Vardy says that the black eye he was sporting against Lithuania was caused by "a little accident" involving a football.
Last Updated: Sunday, March 26, 2017 at 22:30 UK

England striker Jamie Vardy has moved to downplay the black eye he was sporting during the Three Lions' 2-0 win over Lithuania.

The Leicester City forward put the minor injury down to "a little accident" involving a football.

"It was a little accident," the Leicester Mercury quotes him as saying. "My eye collided with a football but that is all."

Vardy netted England's second goal in the win over Lithuania, with Sunderland veteran Jermain Defoe scoring the opener.

The win sent the Three Lions five points clear at the top of World Cup qualifying Group F.

Raheem Sterling and Jermain Defoe celebrate during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017
Defoe: 'England return emotional'
Jamie Vardy makes a flying leap over Ernestas Setkus during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017
England striker Jamie Vardy downplays black eye
