England midfielder Adam Lallana believes that 34-year-old striker Jermain Defoe could have a "massive" impact at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The 34-year-old Sunderland striker made his first international appearance for more than three years during Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania, scoring the opening goal in a 2-0 win at Wembley.

England have found the back of the net just seven times in their last nine games at major tournaments, and Lallana believes that Defoe could have a "massive" impact if he keeps his place for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"Of course you can't win things with just kids and inexperience and it is great to have someone like that around the camp. It is refreshing to see the hunger he still has, at times you think he is 23, 24 because he is that hungry and that driven to still improve. His enthusiasm for the game is really refreshing and it is great for people in our squad to see. We have got a lot of young players so it is great to see the hunger he has still got," he told Press Association Sport.

"He is determined to not just be here for this squad, keep being picked and be in the squad for Russia at the World Cup - and why not when he comes and contributes like he did (against Lithuania)? It can be massive. He is all about goals but I think his link-up play at times was superb. He wants to be in the six-yard box and feed off scraps at times and you need these type of players so I was delighted for him to get his goal and get us on the way for three points.

"He is a great role model for everyone in the squad. He has been absolutely brilliant this week, he sets a great example for a lot of us players. He thoroughly deserves to be playing on an international stage and at this level and he proved today what he is about.

"It still feels like you are playing with a 25-year-old Jermain Defoe. My dad used to take me to watch Bournemouth play when he famously scored in 10 games in a row. To be playing with him for England is quite surreal. It is the Jermain Defoe of old. You bet your bottom dollar he is going to score a goal and he did."

England's win leaves them four points clear at the top of Group F.