Jan 21, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
2-2
SpursTottenham Hotspur
Sane (49'), De Bruyne (54')
Kolarov (45'), Otamendi (52')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Alli (58'), Heung-min (77')
Wimmer (12'), Dier (13'), Alli (51'), Wanyama (87')

Result: Tottenham Hotspur peg back Manchester City in enthralling match

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur play out a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium in a match containing plenty of talking points.
Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 19:45 UK

Manchester City let slip a two-goal lead in controversial circumstances to draw 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur and see their outside Premier League title hopes take a further dent.

The Lilywhites, who themselves are now six points adrift of leaders Chelsea having played a game more, recovered through goals from Dele Alli and substitute Son Heung-min - the latter just moments after the hosts had a clear penalty turned down.

Hugo Lloris had earlier been at fault for both goals his side had conceded, but he was bailed out by his attacking teammates to ensure that Spurs remain unbeaten in eight games in all competitions; seven of those ending in victory.

The visitors struggled to truly get going in the first half, constantly finding themselves open at the back for Man City's attackers to take advantage of.

Pablo Zabaleta was the first home player to come close to a breakthrough, only for his shot to be brilliantly blocked by Toby Alderweireld in front of goal, while Sergio Aguero sent a shot over the bar from just inside the box.

Aguero was twice thwarted by Lloris in quick succession as the Citizens pushed for an opener; the first a header from eight yards out, followed by a shot towards the near post from an acute angle.

There was also another opening for Zabaleta, who sent his effort inches wide of the target from range, and both Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling fashioned chances for themselves which they failed to make the most of.

While the first half lacked quality in front of goal, the second half duly delivered as three goals arrived inside the opening 13 minutes.

Lloris first headed into the chest of Sane when racing off his line in an attempt to clear a ball over the top, allowing the speedster to simply roll the ball into an unguarded net.

The Frenchman, who has now conceded 13 goals in four league visits here, was also at fault for the second after seeing the ball slip from his grasp for Kevin De Bruyne to add a simple second - his first in the league since September, ending a run of 41 shots without finding a way through.

Hope was soon restored by Alli, however, with a well-worked goal giving the Lilywhites more than a lifeline - Kyle Walker picking out his teammate's run with a wicked delivery from the right.

Spurs were level 13 minutes from time thanks to a sweeping finish from Son, who was picked out by a fine flick from Kane, but it was met by widespread boos around the Etihad due to a big call just 67 seconds beforehand by referee Andre Marriner.

The official failed to spot a push in the back of Sterling from Walker - a clear penalty and a possible red card with the English attacker clean through on goal.

There was still time for more drama in the closing stages when Gabriel Jesus, on the field for a matter of moments after being handed his long-awaited debut from the bench, slid in at the back post to seemingly win the match for his new side.

The wild celebrations were cut short, however, as the linesman correctly spotted that the youngster was in an offside position when helping the ball over the line, meaning that the points were shared in another lively encounter between two of the division's heavyweight sides.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli celebrates with Harry Kane during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
