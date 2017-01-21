Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that striker Sergio Aguero has signed an extension to his current deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has suggested that he will never look to sell striker Sergio Aguero.

It had been reported that the Argentine's future at the club had been in doubt after a meeting between the pair and Aguero's agent on Thursday meeting.

However, Guardiola has revealed that the forward has already signed an extension to his current contract, which should see his deal at the Etihad Stadium expire in 2020.

The 46-year-old is quoted by the Manchester Evening News as saying: "He has already signed a contract extension. Sergio will be here until he decides to be here. He's our best striker.

"We have a problem with goals so we need him. What I want is the best possible. He will decide [when he leaves], not me. What I want is to help Sergio to play better, as best as possible. That is my target."

Aguero has been with City since 2011 and has scored 18 goals in 23 appearances this season.