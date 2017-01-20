General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola plays down Sergio Aguero meeting

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that Sergio Aguero's contract was not up for discussion when he met the striker on Thursday night.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 17:26 UK

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has played down the meeting that was held between himself, Sergio Aguero and the striker's agent on Thursday night.

Reports had suggested that Aguero's contract was up for discussion, while Yahoo Sports have claimed that Guardiola is prepared to listen to offers for his team's top goalscorer during the summer.

However, Guardiola has insisted that his existing deal or future plans were not discussed at a Manchester restaurant.

The 46-year-old is quoted by The Guardian as saying: "No. We didn't speak about the contract. He has already a long contract here.

"He has a lot of money and want to invite his coach to have dinner. That is what it is."

Aguero has scored 18 goals in 23 appearances in all competitions this season.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Read Next:
Guardiola: 'All my players must accept criticism'
>
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Sergio Aguero, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Pep Guardiola plays down Sergio Aguero meeting
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Pep Guardiola: 'All Manchester City players must accept criticism'
 Gabriel Jesus of Brazil takes a pass during the FIFA Under-20 World Cup semi-final against Senegal on June 17, 2015
Manchester City confirm Gabriel Jesus eligible to play against Tottenham Hotspur
Guardiola plays down Jesus expectationMan City's Zuculini joins Verona on loanPreview: Man City vs. TottenhamPochettino challenges Spurs to show title credentialsAdebayor wants Premier League return
Man United replace Real Madrid in rich listMan United show interest in Ajax youngster?Villa: 'Guardiola will turn things round'Given urges Guardiola to recall HartMan City midfielder turns down China move?
> Manchester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version