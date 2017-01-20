Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that Sergio Aguero's contract was not up for discussion when he met the striker on Thursday night.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has played down the meeting that was held between himself, Sergio Aguero and the striker's agent on Thursday night.

Reports had suggested that Aguero's contract was up for discussion, while Yahoo Sports have claimed that Guardiola is prepared to listen to offers for his team's top goalscorer during the summer.

However, Guardiola has insisted that his existing deal or future plans were not discussed at a Manchester restaurant.

The 46-year-old is quoted by The Guardian as saying: "No. We didn't speak about the contract. He has already a long contract here.

"He has a lot of money and want to invite his coach to have dinner. That is what it is."

Aguero has scored 18 goals in 23 appearances in all competitions this season.