Kyle Walker believes that Mauricio Pochettino has created the "perfect" Tottenham Hotspur team thanks to small changes in training and an overhaul of the club culture.
Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker has claimed that Mauricio Pochettino has created the "perfect" team at White Hart Lane.

Spurs are third in the Premier League, ten points behind table-topping Chelsea, and are still in both the FA Cup and Europa League.

The 26-year-old admits that his manager has made several small but significant changes to training which benefit the players, while the culture at the club has been completely overhauled for the better.

Walker told Sky Sports News: "He's made a few tweaks which I think has helped us recover a lot faster. He's cut down on some of the training sessions, we don't train every day now, and with the intensity of the training sessions as well, he might not demand as much as he used to.

"He's a great manager, he thinks about us as players and individuals. We're quite happy to go and voice our opinion. If we're a bit tired he says, 'okay today is a bit of a down-day for you'. I can only speak for myself but I've still got a lot left in the tank this season. I still feel very fresh.

"The culture [is the biggest change at the club]. When I first came in, it was all, 'We might get Champions League, we might not'. But now we've turned that corner and we want more. Last season, even though it was disappointing, it was a big learning curve.

"I feel the team we have now is perfect. We've got the players and the manager to go and do something special. When I first signed, I said I wanted to win trophies and I want to do that here before my time is up."

Walker has featured 22 times for Spurs this season and has developed into a key player at full-back since joining from Sheffield United in 2009.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen evades Arsenal's Theo Walcott during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
