Andre Marriner has been named as the referee for the EFL Cup final meeting between Southampton and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium.

The 46-year-old, who previously oversaw the quarter-final tie between Liverpool and Leeds United, is to be assisted by Richard West and Stuart Burt.

In the 24 games that he has officiated this season, Marriner has shown 92 yellow cards and five reds in all, but it was a decision that he failed to give - a Kyle Walker shove on Raheem Sterling - that made the headlines.

Experienced official Kevin Friend has also been confirmed as the fourth official for the match, which takes place at the national stadium on February 26.

Southampton beat Liverpool over two legs to reach the final, while Man United had to navigate their way past Hull City in the other all-Premier League semi-final.