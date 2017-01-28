Jan 28, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
0-5
Arsenal
FT(HT: 0-3)
Welbeck (15', 22'), Walcott (35', 69', 84')

Theo Walcott: "Southampton will always be in my heart"

Theo Walcott of Arsenal celebrates after scoring against Everton during the Barclays Asia Trophy final match between Arsenal and Everton at the National Stadium on July 18, 2015
© Getty Images
Arsenal winger Theo Walcott admits that former club Southampton will always be in his heart and reveals that he will cheer them on in the EFL Cup final.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 21:05 UK

Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has revealed that he will always have a soft spot for Southampton and admits that he will cheer them on in the League Cup final.

The former Saints player bagged a hat-trick against his former side as the Gunners claimed a 5-0 win at St Mary's in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Walcott told BT Sport after Saturday's match: "Southampton tend to be our bogey side but from the word go we were ready.

"We came out of the blocks running and Danny Welbeck came back with a bang. We created a lot of chances and it was nice to have the clean sheet.

"Southampton will always be in my heart - I have some great memories here, they are a strong team and I will cheer them on in the EFL Cup final."

Claude Puel's side will face Manchester United in the first cup final of the season at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, February 26.

Southampton manager Claude Puel before his side's Premier League match against Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
