May 26, 2017 at 1pm UK at ​Hong Kong Stadium
KitcheeKitchee
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur
 

Tottenham Hotspur name strong squad for trip to Hong Kong

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at White Hart Lane on August 20, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur select a strong 22-man squad for the post-season trip to Hong Kong, which features a game against Kitchee on Friday.
Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 at 09:58 UK

Tottenham Hotspur have selected a strong group of players for their trip to Hong Kong later this week.

Hong Kong are marking their 20th anniversary since their handover from the United Kingdom to China, with Spurs scheduled to play a friendly against Kitchee at the Hong Kong National Stadium on Friday.

The North Londoners have ended their Premier League campaign with two matches in the space of three days, but that has not stopped almost all of their first-team players making the trip to Asia.

Midfielder Mousa Dembele is missing because of planned treatment on a foot problem, but each of their star players have been included by head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

With 22 players selected, Pochettino could name two separate sides for each half, meaning that the likes of Dele Alli and Harry Kane would be limited to 45 minutes after a long campaign.

Kane netted a hat-trick, while Alli scored once, as Spurs ran out 7-1 winners against Hull City on Sunday afternoon.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Kane "delighted" with Spurs finish
