Tottenham Hotspur could be prepared to allow 22-year-old winger Georges-Kevin N'Koudou to leave in the summer, according to a report in the press.

The winger joined Spurs from Marseille during last year's main transfer window, but the 22-year-old has struggled to earn a place in Mauricio Pochettino's plans.

Such have been the youngster's struggles, N'Koudou is yet to start a Premier League fixture for the Lillywhites and has only ever featured from the bench in the top flight.

According to The Mirror, Spurs boss Pochettino has now run out of patience with the Frenchman and might be prepared to attempt to recoup some of the £11m the club paid for N'Koudou last August.

Tottenham enter their final game of the season against Hull City on Sunday having already secured their highest-placed finish in the Premier League era.