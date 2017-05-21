New Transfer Talk header

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at White Hart Lane on August 20, 2016
Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 11:13 UK

Tottenham Hotspur could be prepared to allow Georges-Kevin N'Koudou to leave in the summer, according to a report in the press.

The winger joined Spurs from Marseille during last year's main transfer window, but the 22-year-old has struggled to earn a place in Mauricio Pochettino's plans.

Such have been the youngster's struggles, N'Koudou is yet to start a Premier League fixture for the Lillywhites and has only ever featured from the bench in the top flight.

According to The Mirror, Spurs boss Pochettino has now run out of patience with the Frenchman and might be prepared to attempt to recoup some of the £11m the club paid for N'Koudou last August.

Tottenham enter their final game of the season against Hull City on Sunday having already secured their highest-placed finish in the Premier League era.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
