May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
1-7
SpursTottenham Hotspur
Clucas (66')
FT(HT: 0-3)
Kane (11', 13', 72'), Alli (45'), Wanyama (69'), Davies (84'), Alderweireld (87')

Mauricio Pochettino sets sights on silverware

Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino admits that it is important for his side to begin marking their progress with trophies in the coming years.
Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 22:00 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that it is important for his side to mark their progress with trophies in the coming years.

Spurs have now finished fifth, third and second in Pochettino's three years in charge of the team, but they are yet to win any silverware under the Argentine despite their impressive performances on the domestic front.

Tottenham gave one final reminder of their quality with a 7-1 victory at Hull City on the last day of the season this afternoon, and Pochettino is hopeful that they can begin to fill up their trophy cabinet from next year onwards.

"After three seasons where we work a lot and set the bases it will be important in the next few seasons to try to win trophies. It will be fantastic for the fans and for us," he told Sky Sports News.

"I congratulate all the players on a fantastic season. It was tough, but we feel very proud and to finish in this way is important. Last season we were a little disappointed [after a 5-1 defeat to Newcastle on the final day], but this season we finish the way we want."

Spurs have not won any silverware since beating Chelsea in the 2008 League Cup final.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 