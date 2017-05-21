Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino admits that it is important for his side to begin marking their progress with trophies in the coming years.

Spurs have now finished fifth, third and second in Pochettino's three years in charge of the team, but they are yet to win any silverware under the Argentine despite their impressive performances on the domestic front.

Tottenham gave one final reminder of their quality with a 7-1 victory at Hull City on the last day of the season this afternoon, and Pochettino is hopeful that they can begin to fill up their trophy cabinet from next year onwards.

"After three seasons where we work a lot and set the bases it will be important in the next few seasons to try to win trophies. It will be fantastic for the fans and for us," he told Sky Sports News.

"I congratulate all the players on a fantastic season. It was tough, but we feel very proud and to finish in this way is important. Last season we were a little disappointed [after a 5-1 defeat to Newcastle on the final day], but this season we finish the way we want."

Spurs have not won any silverware since beating Chelsea in the 2008 League Cup final.