Sep 9, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
0-3
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Williams (5'), Gueye (57'), Rooney (88')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Kane (28', 46'), Eriksen (42')
Alderweireld (13')

Live Commentary: Everton 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli following their 1-0 defeat to West Ham United on May 5, 2017
© SilverHub
Follow Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 17:04 UK

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's minute-by-minute live text commentary for the Premier League clash between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Serge Aurier and Fernando Llorente are available for Spurs after their arrivals on transfer deadline day.

Will Wayne Rooney feature for Everton after his drink driving charge over the international break?

Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.


5.01pmKane and Eriksen are off the mark this season for Tottenham. His first was a fluke, but his second more typical of his September-July form. Read SM's full match report on Spurs's 3-0 stroll here.

4.58pmThree important points for Spurs - their first win since the opening day of the season. It was much more comfortable than expected, with Everton offering little attacking threat and too easy to open at the back.

4.55pmFULL-TIME: EVERTON 0-3 TOTTENHAM

90 minSigurdsson has had a couple of shots blocked but Everton have still not tested Lloris all afternoon. Koeman will be very unhappy with this performance. Pochettino on the other hand; very satisfied.

90 minFour minutes of stoppage time to be added on. Time for a consolation?

89 minYELLOW! Rooney enters the book for a trip on Alli.

86 minSUBSTITUTION No hat-trick for Kane today as he is spared the final five minutes. No debut for Llorente though as Son Heung-Min gets a little run out. Great all-round performance from Kane.

85 minCHANCE! Best opportunity of the game for Everton as a corner is cleared back to Baines. He delivers a wonderful ball into the six-yard box, but Rooney, possibly blinded by Calvert-Lewin's presence heads over.

83 minDecent chance for Everton. Baines gets forward for the first time all day. His cross bounces off a couple of bodies and falls to Calvert-Lewin, whose shot on the spin is blocked by Alderweireld.

80 minSUBSTITUTION: Koeman uses his final sub to hand a debut to teenage signing Nikola Vlasic. The yellow carded Idrissa Gueye is the man who he replaces. Ten minutes to shine for the winger.

77 minSUBSTITUTION: That's the end of Sissoko's day. A decent outing although he missed a couple of chances to finally get on the scoresheet for Tottenham. Harry Winks takes his place in midfield.

75 minEverton are still showing very little going forward. The game has calmed down significantly. Spurs look the more likely to add to the score but have a concern here, with Sissoko having treatment on his ankle.

72 minSUBSTITUTION: First sub for Spurs as Dembele replaces the mercurial Eriksen. The Dane will be key to Tottenham's Champions League hopes and this 20-minute rest will do him no harm.

69 minSissoko has a chance to pick out an unmarked Alli but slightly overhits his cross.

66 minCHANCE! Let off for Lloris as he overplays at the back, gifting the ball to Gueye. The midfielder has much of the goal to aim at, but shows no composure to tamely side foot the ball 10 yards wide.

63 minTalking of substitutions, I wonder if Pochettino will turn to his bench soon and in doing so give some key players a rest ahead of Dortmund's visit on Wednesday. Could we see a Llorente debut?

60 minRooney leaves a foot in on Trippier but escapes with nothing more than a quiet word. A red card would really complete a miserable week for the former England skipper. Koeman should hook him to protect him.

57 minCHANCE! Sissoko spurns another great chance to open his Spurs account. Kane holds the ball up well and sends Tripper out wide. His cross is headed over the crossbar by the unmarked Frenchman.

53 minSAVES This could get embarrassing for Everton if they don't sort themselves out quickly. Pickford didn't exactly cover himself in glory in the first half but he's twice kept out Kane already this half.

49 minSUBSTITUTIONS: Let me catch you up on those Everton subs. Klaasen and Sandro have come off for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Tom Davies. Don't think it will affect the final outcome mind you.

46 minGOAL! EVERTON 0-3 TOTTENHAM (Harry Kane)

Everton did not react to the warning signs at the end of the first half and Spurs surely victory with a second from Kane, less than a minute into the second half. He starts the move and then dashes into the box to turn a cross from Davies into the bottom corner. He's truly off and running now!


46 minKICK-OFF: We are back up and running. News of some Everton substitutions...

4.00pmSTATS: The hosts have edged possession so far, 52% to Tottenham's 48%, but are disappointingly yet to register a shot on target. One booking apiece for either side - Williams and Alderweireld.

3.58pmKoeman should be concerned with how his Everton players reacted to going 2-0 down. They were all over the place defensively in the final five minutes of that half. They need to get organised otherwise they will be out of this game very shortly after the restart.

3.55pmKane will always remember his 100th Spurs goal, although perhaps not for the right reasons. It was definitely an intended cross. Such was the pace and trajectory on the ball that it looped over Pickford. The Everton stopper didn't cover himself in glory for Tottenham's second either. On first glance it looks a decent reflex save to deny Davies, but he parried the ball straight to the feet of Eriksen, who couldn't miss.

3.52pmTottenham head down the tunnel two up but really it should be more. Alli and Kane had a great chance apiece in stoppage time but let Everton off the hook. Still, Kane and Eriksen goals put them in control.

3.50pmHALF-TIME: EVERTON 0-2 TOTTENHAM

45 minCHANCES! Fantastic couple of chances for Spurs to wrap this game up by the break. Alli has acres of room in the middle to convert Kane's aerial cross, but instead of a simple side-footed finish, the 20-year-old tries an audacious flick which he completely misses. Moments later, Kane scuffs a left-footed shot from a great position.

42 minGOAL! EVERTON 0-2 TOTTENHAM (Christian Eriksen)

Big goal for Tottenham to give them a two-goal cushion at half time. Pickford sprawled to parry a Davies shot from inside the box and Eriksen is first to lift the rebound into the back of the net.


40 minBeen a very solid debut for Sanchez so far. He is built formidably but is also athletic. He goes to ground to tackle Sandro and is then back to his feet to beat another blue shirt to the second ball.

38 minPoor from Sissoko, who is looking along the line and is still caught offside as Spurs broke away. He squared for Kane who would have been one-on-one with Pickford if not for the flag being raised.

35 minEverton are getting plenty of bodies forward - Rooney, Sigurdsson, Sandro and Klaasen. But there's not much height in the box or pace to get in behind. Hard to see how they will break Spurs down.

31 minEverton go in search of an immediate equaliser as Rooney breaks the line in behind. The ball eventually drops to Sandro, whose ferocious volley is blocked bravely by the face of Alderweireld.

30 minSpurs threaten to make it two as Eriksen crosses to Sissoko, whose flick is saved at point blank range by Pickford. Offside flag is raised, anyway. Everton need to be careful here as Tottenham smell blood.

28 minGOAL! EVERTON 0-1 TOTTENHAM (Harry Kane)

Tottenham lead through a Harry Kane fluke. The England striker was looking to whip a ball to the far post and overhits his cross so badly that it loops over a surprised Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal. It is September and Kane is on the scoresheet, but his sheepish celebrations tell us it wasn't intentional! Tottenham were grasping control and now have the advantage to show for it.


24 minDier slips in Eriksen with a reverse pass that the Dane would be proud of. Before Tottenham's playmaker can get the ball out of his feet, Martina gets across to poke it from him. Feint penalty shouts but nothing doing. Important tackle as Eriksen was in on goal.

21 minPoor defensive header from Davies falls to Sigurdsson, who skews his left-footed volley high.

18 minSomething interesting to note tactically from Tottenham. New signing Sanchez has slotted into the middle of Tottenham's back three. Usually it is Alderweireld who is the central defender.

15 minCLOSE! Sissoko nearly gets his first Tottenham goal! Davies again gets in down the left and picks out the Frenchman with a good pull-back. Sissoko makes a decent connection on his left foot and the ball is headed towards the bottom corner before Williams sticks out a leg. The ball is recycled and another Davies cross is scuffed wide by Kane.

14 minYELLOW! Toby Alderweireld is not as lucky as Vertonghen and Dier. He enters the book after chopping down Sandro by the left byline. Some nifty footwork earns Everton a promising looking free kick.

12 minCHANCE Good opportunity for Spurs. Ben Davies lifts a cross into Alli, who lays it down for Eriksen. The Dane scored two wonderful goals for his country last week but can't direct his volley from the edge of the box into the bottom corner.

10 minEric Dier crunches Idrissa Gueye and has the referee in his ear. No card for the Spurs man though. Appears as though Mr Scott may have his hands full here. Both sides are physical and competitive.

8 minFirst decent opening for either side as Martina is released down the right flank. He fizzes in a low cross towards Sandro Ramirez at the near post and the Spaniard turns the ball wide of the post. Lots of pace on the cross, a difficult effort to control.

5 minYELLOW! Early booking for Ashley Williams. He dragged Kane down as the Spurs striker threatened to get away from him. Jan Vertonghen got away with one on Rooney at the other end.

3 minBeen an energetic start from the Toffees in the final third. Plenty of pressing.

1 minKICK-OFF: The action is underway, with both teams in their traditional home kits...

2.58pmKick-off just a couple of minutes away now on Merseyside...

2.55pmPREDICTION: The last two meetings between these teams at Goodison have ended in 1-1 draws. A third in a row seems like a smart bet, with neither team at their best in the early stages of the campaign.

2.52pmREFEREE WATCH: Graeme Scott, one of the Premier League's more inexperienced officials, is the man in the middle today. Let us hope he is not the centre of attention as Jon Moss was in this afternoon's early kick off, where Man City thrashed Liverpool 5-0 after Sadio Mane's red card.

2.49pmKoeman came down a bit harder on Rooney, saying that he was "very disappointed" in his striker and insisting that Rooney's actions "will be dealt with internally". Clearly England's leading scorer, who has two for Everton since his fairytale return, has not been punished with his place in the side.

2.46pmRooney wasn't the only player on show today who made the headlines for the wrong reasons this week. Dele Alli's middle-finger gesture has prompted a FIFA disciplinary investigation into his behaviour. Alli claims that the gesture was jokingly aimed at former Tottenham teammate Kyle Walker.

This is what his Spurs manager had to say on the incident: "It was a joke in a moment between two team-mates. It was not a great gesture but I hope Fifa do not make a big issue out of it.

"Maybe the headlines are because it's Dele and something happens. And he's English. But it's not a big issue.

"He was joking. Look at Mr Bean — all the people laugh about that. And Dele was joking with Kyle Walker.

"Come on, if Dele gets punished we would need to censor Mr Bean, too."


2.44pm

2.41pmThe Tottenham hero may now finally have some adequate back up in the shape of Llorente, who scored 15 league goals for Swansea last term. Vincent Janssen has been sent out to Fenerbahce on loan, where he could partner another failed Spurs striker Roberto Soldado.

2.39pmSpeaking of Harry Kane, he got off the mark for the season with two in England colours in Malta. Now that August has passed, expect that the back-to-back golden boot winner will start finding the net regularly.

2.36pmHEAD-TO-HEAD Judging by their recent form at Goodison, Spurs might have no better luck today, away from Wembley. They've won on only one of their last 10 visits, when Harry Kane scored the only goal on the final day of the 2014-15 season.

2.33pmMauricio Pochettino's side opened up with a 2-0 win at Newcastle, but have since lost to Chelsea and been held by Burnley at home. They might be secretly relieved to be away from Wembley this weekend.

2.30pmBoth of these teams have four points from their opening three games. Everton have had a tricky start fixtures wise - Manchester City, Chelsea and now Spurs. Their only win thus far was 1-0 over Stoke.

2.27pmA couple of alterations for Spurs, also. Sanchez comes in for his debut, with Eric Dier being shifted into midfield alongside Moussa Sissoko. Mousa Dembele is on the bench, likely nursing a knock. Or perhaps he is being held back for their Champions League opener against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

2.24pmThree changes in total for Everton from their 2-0 loss to Chelsea. Morgan Schneiderlin returns from suspension. Cuco Martina makes his first start since arriving on a free transfer from Southampton and fellow summer signing Davy Klaasen also gets the nod. Tom Davies, Mason Holgate and Phil Jagielka drop out.

2.21pmA 300th Everton start in the Premier League for Leighton Baines. He was a £6m signing from Wigan Athletic in 2007. When you see the prices in the game today, that is incredible business. A great servant.


2.15pmTottenham's two deadline day signings - Serge Aurier and Fernando Llorente - are both only on the bench. There is a full debut for Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez as part of a back three. Kieran Trippier is passed fit despite withdrawing from England duty with an injury concern.

2.12pmIt has been a tumultuous week or so for Wayne Rooney but he makes the Everton lineup today. Big-money signing Gylfi Sigurdsson starts for the Toffees against his former club.

2.09pmTOTTENHAM Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Kane. Subs Vorm, Aurier, Walker-Peters, Dembele, Winks, Son, Llorente

2.06pmEVERTON: Pickford, Baines, Williams, Keane, Martina, Schneiderlin, Gana, Klaassen, Sigurdsson, Rooney, Sandro. Subs: Stekelenburg, Jagielka, Mirallas, Davies, Vlasic, Calvert-Lewin, Holgate

2.03pmAfternoon all! This should be a good one. Let's get straight to the team news.

Alexis Sanchez looking unhappy during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Your Comments
