Serge Aurier and Fernando Llorente are available for Spurs after their arrivals on transfer deadline day.
Will Wayne Rooney feature for Everton after his drink driving charge over the international break?
Everton did not react to the warning signs at the end of the first half and Spurs surely victory with a second from Kane, less than a minute into the second half. He starts the move and then dashes into the box to turn a cross from Davies into the bottom corner. He's truly off and running now!
Big goal for Tottenham to give them a two-goal cushion at half time. Pickford sprawled to parry a Davies shot from inside the box and Eriksen is first to lift the rebound into the back of the net.
Tottenham lead through a Harry Kane fluke. The England striker was looking to whip a ball to the far post and overhits his cross so badly that it loops over a surprised Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal. It is September and Kane is on the scoresheet, but his sheepish celebrations tell us it wasn't intentional! Tottenham were grasping control and now have the advantage to show for it.
This is what his Spurs manager had to say on the incident: "It was a joke in a moment between two team-mates. It was not a great gesture but I hope Fifa do not make a big issue out of it.
"Maybe the headlines are because it's Dele and something happens. And he's English. But it's not a big issue.
"He was joking. Look at Mr Bean — all the people laugh about that. And Dele was joking with Kyle Walker.
"Come on, if Dele gets punished we would need to censor Mr Bean, too."
