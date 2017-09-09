Tottenham stroll to a 3-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park thanks to a brace from Harry Kane and one from Christian Eriksen.

Harry Kane opened his Premier League account for the season with two goals as Tottenham Hotspur strolled to a surprisingly comfortable 3-0 win over Everton.

His first was a fluke - an intended cross which looped over Jordan Pickford. His second was more typical - a smart near-post finish from Ben Davies's cross.

Christian Eriksen found the net in between Kane's strikes as Spurs forgot their Wembley woes to win for the first time since the opening day of the season.

Wayne Rooney started for Everton at the end of a week in which he was charged for drink driving, but the Toffees never got out of first gear.

Tottenham took advantage of the below-par hosts and were able to get down the flanks with ease. Davies was a constant threat down the left. Eriksen and Moussa Sissoko each went close following good work from the Welshman.

The opening goal came from the opposite flank as Kieran Trippier collected a clearance and fed Kane, who was aiming for a teammate at the back post with a ball which ended up beating Pickford for pace and flight and dropping under the crossbar on 26 minutes.

Pickford did not cover himself in glory with Tottenham's second goal either. Dele Alli's deep cross was picked up by Davies, whose 12-yard shot was parried to the feet of Eriksen by the Everton stopper. The Dane could not fail but convert for his first Spurs goal of the campaign, three minutes from the break.

The hosts were all over the place in the final stages of the second half and could have gone in three down. Alli was a victim of his own indulgence as he tried to flick a lofted cross from Kane goalwards when a side-footed finish surely would have beaten Pickford from 12 yards.

Everton did not regroup at the interval and were out of the game less than a minute after the restart. Kane started the move with some tidy hold-up play before advancing into the box to turn home a return pass from Davies at the near post.

For the third season running, Kane failed to find the net in August, but it is now business as usual for the prolific striker.

Sissoko has been anything but prolific at Spurs since his £30m move from Newcastle. He had an excellent chance to finally get off the mark for the Lilywhites, but headed over from Trippier's pinpoint delivery.

Spurs captain Hugo Lloris went untested all game but nearly gifted Everton a consolation with a stray pass which was intercepted by Idrissa Gueye. The midfielder lacked composure, though, and scuffed 10 yards wide with most of the goal to aim at.

Mauricio Pochettino had the luxury of substituting Eriksen and Kane in the final stages - perhaps with Wednesday's Champions League visit of Borussia Dortmund in mind. Rooney could have reduced the deficit late on, but headed over the crossbar.

Three important points for Tottenham take them to fifth in the table. Everton sit 15th, a victim of some difficult early-season fixtures, but with much improving to do if they are to challenge for Europe.