Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that the winning mentality of new signing Fernando Llorente can help his side begin to mark their progress with silverware.

Spurs have won more Premier League points than any other team over the past two seasons, but their last major trophy was the 2008 League Cup.

Pochettino brought in Spain international Llorente on deadline day in order to provide more competition for Harry Kane, and he believes that it will prove to be a "fantastic" signing for the club as they look to end their nine-year wait for honours.

"First of all he's a great professional. He's a world champion - he won the World Cup with Spain - and that is the mentality that can translate to us with the experience of winning big things," he told reporters.

"It's not easy to have the facility to sign players like Llorente. It was an amazing chance for us and I think it's fantastic he decided to sign for us."

Llorente has won the World Cup and European Championship with Spain, in addition to three consecutive Serie A titles, a Coppa Italia and the Europa League at club level.