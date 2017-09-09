Morgan Schneiderlin returns from suspension to start Everton's match against Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.

The Frenchman is one of three changes from the side that lost to Chelsea prior to the international break, with Davy Klaassen being passed fit to start and Cuco Martina also coming in.

Phil Jagielka, Mason Holgate and Tom Davies make way and start among the substitutes.

Jordan Pickford is able to take his place in goal, having recovered from the thigh problem that forced him to pull out of England duty.

For the visitors, there are two changes from the side that drew with Burnley two weeks ago.

Davinson Sanchez is handed a full debut in favour of Mousa Dembele, who drops to the bench. The other change is further forward as Moussa Sissoko joins Christian Eriksen in behind Harry Kane as Son Heung-min drops to the bench.

Also among the substitutes are Serge Aurier and Fernando Llorente, recent arrivals from Paris Saint-Germain and Swansea City respectively.

Dele Alli makes his 100th appearance for Spurs, while Kieran Trippier keeps his place after recovering from an ankle injury.

Everton: Pickford; Martina, Keane, Williams, Baines; Gueye, Schneiderlin; Sigurdsson, Klaassen, Ramirez, Rooney

Subs: Stekelenberg, Jagielka, Mirallas, Davies, Vlasic, Calvert-Lewin, Holgate

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen; Davies, Dier, Trippier, Sissoko; Eriksen, Dele; Kane

Subs: Vorm, Aurier, Walker-Peters, Dembele, Winks, Son, Llorente

Follow all the action from the game with our live text commentary here.